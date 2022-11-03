Fantasy Flight Games To Launch Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game

Fantasy Flight Games revealed that they will launch their latest tabletop title, Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game, sometime in March 2023. If you're not familiar with this particular title yet, the game has been designed to be a fast-paced, two-player battle in which you'll be able to choose cards spanning the entire franchise as you battle it out in the war between the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance. The entire game has been created to be easy to learn so the gameplay is quick and flows well so you want to come back to it; featuring iconic characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Darth Vader. You choose either the Empire or the Alliance for the side you wish to fight on, pick the cards you want for your deck, and be the first person to destroy one of your opponent's three bases for the win. ou can pre-order the game right now on their shop for about $40.

"The Rebel Alliance fights valiantly against the tyranny of the Galactic Empire. Each new victory brings the Rebels hope, and each heroic sacrifice strengthens their resolve. Still, the Empire's resources are vast, and the firepower of its Empire Navy is unmatched. With neither side willing to accept defeat, their war rages across the galaxy… In Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game, a new head-to-head game for two players, the galaxy-spanning war between the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance comes alive on your tabletop. In this easy-to-learn game, you and your opponent each choose a side, playing as either the Empire or the Rebels, and as the game progresses you both strengthen the power of your starting decks and work to destroy each other's bases. The first player to destroy three of their opponent's bases wins the game!"