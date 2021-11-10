Far Cry 6's First DLC "Vaas: Insanity" is Coming November 16th

Ubisoft announced today that the first DLC content for Far Cry 6 called Vaas: Insanity will be coming sooner than expected on November 16th. The company promoted the DLC before the game was set to be released, hyping the idea that some familiar faces from past games would be making their presence known on Yara, the first will be Vaas from Far Cry 3 as he brings his own brand of chaos to your revolution. We have a little more info on what the DLC will entail below as we wait to see what his inclusion will eventually look like next week.

Players will embody Vaas, the iconic villain from Far Cry 3 played by Michael Mando (Better Call Saul), who is reprising his role in a brand-new experience inspired by the roguelite genre. Starting with nothing more than a pistol to defend themselves, players will need to find new weapons and unlock power-ups to become stronger and progress deeper into the depths of Vaas' psyche. Blending intense action and storytelling, Vaas: Insanity will provide a unique opportunity to better understand Vaas' past, personal demons, and motivations.

Led by Ubisoft Toronto, Far Cry 6 is an open-world first-person shooter that plunges players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution. On the island of Yara, President Antón Castillo vows to restore his nation to its former glory while grooming his son Diego to follow in his footsteps. Yet, paradise comes at a cost, and enriching his country means subjugating those who don't follow his vision. Players will take up the cause to liberate Yara as Dani Rojas – a local Yaran and military dropout – tries to escape Yara but ends up joining the revolutionary group, Libertad. As Dani, players will experience the adrenaline and chaos of "resolver" guerrilla combat, Far Cry style, with the most creative and innovative arsenal yet.