Far Cry VR Launches At Zero Latency VR Locations

Fun news for people who love VR as Ubisoft revealed today that you can now go play Far Cry VR at several Zero Latency VR locations. The full name of the game is Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity, a slightly changed version of Far Cry 3, which will be set up at 33 different locations around the world. (For the vast majority of you reading this, there's only 3 in the U.S., 2 in the U.K., 2 in Canada, 2 in Australia, and 1 in Mexico.) This particular version of the game will put you face-to-face with Vaas as you are transported to Rook Islands' vast environment.

You can a group of players will delve into the jungles of the islands making your way to different points with an eventual confrontation with Vaas himself. We have more info on the experience below along with a couple of quotes from this morning's reveal. Have fun seeking one of these games and trying it out for yourself.

Zero Latency VR's unique experience provides up to eight players with props and plenty of space to move, allowing them to become immersed in the tropical paradise of Rook Islands before being kidnapped by Vaas and his army of henchmen. Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity's mechanics are simple and intuitive, giving players the freedom to discover the vast, colorful world of the game. Collaboration and teamwork will be key for players to find their way through the deranged warlord's jungle gauntlet and get off the island together. "We're always looking for new ways to provide our players with the very best entertainment the free- roam VR industry has to offer, and our new Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity experience is exceptional," said Tim Ruse, CEO of Zero Latency VR. "We worked closely with Ubisoft to make sure the action-packed world of Far Cry would feel authentic for fans and entice new players as well." "Bolstered by Zero Latency's one-of-a-kind concept, free-roaming VR is an excellent way for gamers and non-gamers alike to explore the vivid world of Far Cry. We're thrilled to offer a game that brings people together to create memorable moments" said Deborah Papiernik, VP of New Business at Ubisoft.