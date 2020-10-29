Farming Simulator 19 Shows Alpine Farming Expansion Map & Vehicles

Focus Home Interactive and GIANTS Software revealed more for the Alpine Farming expansion for Farming Simulator 19. The latest expansion will be taking you up into the hills for a lot of different challenges and vehicles from companies you haven't worked with before. All while providing a peaceful environment that doesn't look like anything else you've been farming in this entire time. But that's not the only addition coming to the game as you'll be seeing some new vehicles that will change the game a little, including working with the first all-electrical tractor to be included in the roster of vehicles. You can check it out in the trailer below and also read up on some of the new additions coming tot he game on November 12th with this expansion.

Alpine Farming expansion brings more than 30 new vehicles and pieces of farming equipment, faithfully reproduced in partnership with famous mountain-oriented farming brands. Learn to use machines such as the Aebi CC 66, the very first motor mower in the Farming Simulator franchise. Try the SIP FAVORIT 254 rake with its unique tedder for haymaking, or use tools from Austrian brand Pöttinger with a wide number of pieces of equipment. Take full advantage of the multifunctional LINDNER UNITRAC 122 LDRIVE vehicle, which you can easily combine with the STÖCKL MISTRAL 3400 SR for manure spreading, with the AGRAR ADF 3200 manure tank, or the LÜÖND SWISS-ELITE S31 loader. In addition, three new tractors are joining the huge garage of more than 450 machines available in Farming Simulator 19. For the first time in the franchise's history, you'll be able to drive the fully electric Rigitrac SKE 50.