Farming Simulator 19' To Receive Kverneland & Vicon DLC

Farming Simulator 19' will be getting a new DLC pack soon as the game will receive new options from Kverneland and Vicon. Focus Home Interactive released new details today, along with a teaser trailer for the content, showing off some of the new equipment you can use on your virtual farm. The new gear is basically designed to give you more international agriculture equipment to work with that will improve the way you harvest and take care of specific crops. Depending on the way you've been managing your farm, this can either help or hinder your progress, it's all a matter of how you utilize the equipment. Like a lot of the additions to the game, it's basically personal preference as everything is designed to work as it should in real-life. Here's the complete list of what will be included in the DLC.
- Vicon FastBale – Baler
- Vicon Andex 1304 PRO – Windrower
- Vicon EXTRA 7100T – Mower
- Vicon EXTRA 732FT – Mower
- Vicon BW 2850 – Bale wrapper
- Kverneland FastBale – Baler
- Kverneland 53100 MT – Mower
- Kverneland 3332 FT – Mower
- Kverneland 7850 – Bale wrapper
- Kverneland 2500 i-Plough – Plough
- Kverneland iXtrack T4 – Sprayer
- Kverneland 85112 – Tedder
- Kverneland DF-2 + NG-S 101 F35 – Seeder
- Kverneland DF-2 Fronttank – Front tank
- Kverneland Turbo 8000T – Cultivator
- Kverneland Optima RS – Planter
- Kverneland DG II 12000 – Seeder
- Kverneland Exacta TLX GEOSPREAD – Fertilizer spreader
- Kverneland Monopill e-drive II 24 – Planter
- Kverneland iXter B18 – Sprayer
- Kverneland iXtra 1100 Comfort – Front tank
- Kverneland Enduro Pro 5000F – Cultivator
- Kverneland 4140 L – Mower
- Kverneland e-drill maxi – Seeder
The DLC pack is currently available for pre-order right now, as it will be released into Farming Simulator 19' on June 16th. Enjoy the screenshots and the trailer below.