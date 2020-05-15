Farming Simulator 19' To Receive Kverneland & Vicon DLC

Farming Simulator 19' will be getting a new DLC pack soon as the game will receive new options from Kverneland and Vicon. Focus Home Interactive released new details today, along with a teaser trailer for the content, showing off some of the new equipment you can use on your virtual farm. The new gear is basically designed to give you more international agriculture equipment to work with that will improve the way you harvest and take care of specific crops. Depending on the way you've been managing your farm, this can either help or hinder your progress, it's all a matter of how you utilize the equipment. Like a lot of the additions to the game, it's basically personal preference as everything is designed to work as it should in real-life. Here's the complete list of what will be included in the DLC.

Vicon FastBale – Baler

Vicon Andex 1304 PRO – Windrower

Vicon EXTRA 7100T – Mower

Vicon EXTRA 732FT – Mower

Vicon BW 2850 – Bale wrapper

Kverneland FastBale – Baler

Kverneland 53100 MT – Mower

Kverneland 3332 FT – Mower

Kverneland 7850 – Bale wrapper

Kverneland 2500 i-Plough – Plough

Kverneland iXtrack T4 – Sprayer

Kverneland 85112 – Tedder

Kverneland DF-2 + NG-S 101 F35 – Seeder

Kverneland DF-2 Fronttank – Front tank

Kverneland Turbo 8000T – Cultivator

Kverneland Optima RS – Planter

Kverneland DG II 12000 – Seeder

Kverneland Exacta TLX GEOSPREAD – Fertilizer spreader

Kverneland Monopill e-drive II 24 – Planter

Kverneland iXter B18 – Sprayer

Kverneland iXtra 1100 Comfort – Front tank

Kverneland Enduro Pro 5000F – Cultivator

Kverneland 4140 L – Mower

Kverneland e-drill maxi – Seeder

The DLC pack is currently available for pre-order right now, as it will be released into Farming Simulator 19' on June 16th. Enjoy the screenshots and the trailer below.