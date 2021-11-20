Farming Simulator 22 Launches Academy To Teach The Basics

GIANTS Software has released a brand new academy for first-timers looking to learn how to farm in Farming Simulator 22. The official Farming Simulator Academy is basically a tips and tricks guide on how to work the mechanics of the game and make everything work to your advantage, which is especially helpful for those who have never picked the game up in their lives and have no idea where to start. The devs have released a few lessons so far in what to do in certain areas such as the basics of how to use the game, how to properly sow and harvest grains in your crops, and an introduction to fields. Over time they will slowly reveal more content and give you everything you need on how to run a successful farm, shy of doing the work for you.

With no experience in farming, whether real or simulated, players might look for a place to receive help, quickly. That's why developer and publisher GIANTS Software introduces the Farming Simulator Academy: Offering text and video tutorials, the Academy is meant to help all players seeking advice for a variety of early challenges. From "how to set up a save game" and "how to plant and harvest grapes" up to "how does animal husbandry work", the tutorial series will cover the most frequent problems of aspiring farmers while reflecting the natural progression of a beginner. The further they get, the more in-depth the topics will get.

"We want to offer expedient help provided by our game experts themselves", says Dennis Reisdorf, Content Marketing Manager at GIANTS Software. "We basically want to take their untrained farmer-hands and accompany them while they advance on their very first farm. If you think a power harrow is a Swedish metal band, you've come to the right place."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 🎓 Introduction to the Farming Simulator Academy! (https://youtu.be/-rwzYJZdCGo)