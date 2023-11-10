Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Case IH, Farming Simulator 22

Farming Simulator 22 Receives Case IH Farmall Pack

GIANTS Software revealed a brand new pack for Farming Simulator 22, as players can now get the all-new Case IH Farmall Pack.

Article Summary GIANTS Software releases Case IH Farmall Pack for Farming Simulator 22.

Case IH marks 100th Anniversary with special tractors in-game.

Iconic Farmall 1066 Hydro, a 1970s classic, included in the pack.

Modern Farmall C Series tractors bring versatility to virtual farming.

GIANTS Software revealed an all-new pack available for Farming Simulator 22 as players can get their hands on a special Case IH Farmall Pack. Case IH is celebrating its 100th Anniversary, and as part of the festivities they are holding for their company, they have partnered with GIANTS to release this pack of machines they are well-known for, as you can now use them on your farm. The classic red look of their gear should be familiar to farmers in both North America and Europe, as you'll be able to utilize their special brand of tractors across the entire game, including some throwback models for you to choose from. We have more info on them below and the latest trailer to show them off, as the pack is available now.

Farming Simulator 22 – Case IH Anniversary

This year, the internationally renowned tractor brand Case IH celebrates its 100th anniversary of its Farmall series of tractors. At Agritechnica in Germany, both Case IH and GIANTS Software let visitors put their hands on the latest Farming Simulator content and even offer free voucher codes for the tractor pack.

Classic Case IH Farmall 1066 Hydro

Manufactured between 1971 and 1976 by International Harvester, the classic six-cylinder diesel tractor remains significantly popular among farmers today. And there's a reason: It's a tractor that many farmers grew up with, and a piece of machinery that feels as vibrant in their memories as the fresh red model that continues its enduring legacy in Farming Simulator 22.

Modern Case IH Farmall C Series

No matter the field of application, the red multi-talent of the Farmall C series is a reliable workhorse with up to 120 hp. That's why it is a popular choice among farmers when it comes to grassland farming, intensive field activities, or heavy loader tasks. The premium all-rounder is, of course, just as versatile on virtual farms.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!