Farming Simulator 22 Reveals New Content At FarmCon

GIANTS Software made its presence known at FarmCon this year as they presented new content for Farming Simulator 22. The team revealed a new Vermeer Pack coming in August, the Third-party Pumps 'N Hoses Pack by Creative Mesh coming in September, free John Deere content coming soon, a Platinum Edition and Expansion Map coming in November, and more to be revealed on Saturday. We have a few details below, along with a pair of trailers of what's been announced so far.

New Packs Planned For August & September

With the Vermeer Pack, virtual farmers look forward to the digitalization of the world's first self-propelled baler, the ZR-5. Overall, five efficient and unique machines from the North-American manufacturer Vermeer are included. Releasing on August 23rd, it's already available for pre-order. A Vermeer Pack teaser offers a first glimpse at the machines. Presented and published by GIANTS Software, the Pumps N' Hoses Pack releases on September 27th. Developed by the third-party studio Creative Mesh, Pumps N' Hoses offers umbilical systems (using pumps and hoses to spread fertilizer more efficiently and soil-friendly), manure separation and configurable biogas plants. Over 30 new items are included.

November's Platinum Expansion Map

The Platinum Expansion & Platinum Edition add more than 40 new machines by Volvo Group and others to Farming Simulator 22, as well as a new map: Silverrun Forest. Inspired by the Pacific Northwest of the United States, the map was presented for the first time with a map teaser video. With a lush landscape dominated by vast areas of forest, players enjoy harvesting and planting new types of trees while taking on new missions and providing logs to develop various points of interest.

More Farming Simulator 22 Presentations For Saturday

While fans of Farming Simulator meet at the John Deere Forum in Mannheim, Germany on the weekend, GIANTS Software will stream the stage program scheduled on Saturday on the company's official Twitch channel starting at 10 am CEST. Fans and gamers will learn more about the making of Farming Simulator and the upcoming content. GIANTS Software even offers something exciting for fans to enjoy immediately in celebration of FarmCon: The John Deere tractors 5M Series and 710 (this historical tractor was launched 1965 by John Deere-Lanz in Mannheim) are now available for download on the official ModHub.