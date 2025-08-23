Posted in: Games, Halo, Microsoft, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: halo 3: odst, Halo: ODST, helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Confirms Halo: ODST Content With Xbox Launch

Helldivers 2 is getting some awesome content with the launch on Xbox, as the game will receieve Halo: ODST weapons, armor, and more

Article Summary Helldivers 2 launches on Xbox Series X|S August 26 with exclusive Halo: ODST crossover content

Legendary Warbond unlocks Halo-inspired weapons, armor sets, and new passive abilities

Includes themed capes, player cards, the "Rookie" title, and a classic ODST vehicle skin

Warbond can be unlocked for 1,500 Super Credits and offers permanent access to all rewards

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios came together to reveal a new collaboration between Helldivers 2 and Halo: ODST. (Yes, we know, it's Halo 3: ODST, we didn't name the collab!) The game is coming to Xbox Series X|S on August 26, and with the launch, players will see some amazing additions from what we would argue is one of the greatest (if not THE greatest) Halo games of all time. Players will have weapons, armor, capes, and other specialty additions for you to dress up as your favorite Spartan soldier and fight off aliens. We have more details and the trailer for you to enjoy.

Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST

In the world of Helldivers, ODST stands for "Obedient Democracy Support Troopers." As every good soldier knows, nothing is more important than complete and total obedience in support of Democracy. This set of gear is inspired by storied heroes, and will allow you to join the ranks of the best-of-the-best. Of the best. Comprising four weapons, two armor sets, and more, this Warbond will let you outfit yourself like those heroes.

Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Weapons

MA5C Assault Rifle – An iconic rifle; the definition of reliable and having taken down countless aliens bent on wiping out humanity, it is time to turn its sights on enemies of Managed Democracy. It comes equipped with the convenient ammo counter and a built-in compass – let it guide you to victory.

– An iconic rifle; the definition of reliable and having taken down countless aliens bent on wiping out humanity, it is time to turn its sights on enemies of Managed Democracy. It comes equipped with the convenient ammo counter and a built-in compass – let it guide you to victory. M7S SMG – Silent and deadly, with caseless ammo and a non-removable suppressor; this weapon is ready to spread Freedom to every corner of the galaxy.

– Silent and deadly, with caseless ammo and a non-removable suppressor; this weapon is ready to spread Freedom to every corner of the galaxy. M90A Shotgun – This powerful shotgun carries a kick and has a handy flashlight mounted on it so you can see the fear in your enemies' eyes before you teach them a valuable lesson about Liberty.

– This powerful shotgun carries a kick and has a handy flashlight mounted on it so you can see the fear in your enemies' eyes before you teach them a valuable lesson about Liberty. M6C/SOCOM Pistol – They say keep your friends close and your sidearm closer. Well, we say that. The standard-issue ODST sidearm is your silent ally in the field – equipped with a built-in laser sight, flashlight, and, for the first time in Helldivers 2, a suppressor to support stealth gameplay. Because sometimes the best way to enforce Peace is quietly…

Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Armor

A-9 Helljumper – Debuted during the New Mombasa Armor Show, this sleek ensemble is sure to turn heads and blow minds.

– Debuted during the New Mombasa Armor Show, this sleek ensemble is sure to turn heads and blow minds. A-35 Recon – Made famous by the Ministry of Intelligence's hide-and-seek-and-destroy champion of '52, this armor has been improved by removing excess shoulder protection.

– Made famous by the Ministry of Intelligence's hide-and-seek-and-destroy champion of '52, this armor has been improved by removing excess shoulder protection. Feet First Armor Passive – Applied to both the above armor sets, this passive allows your Helldiver Helljumper to make less noise when moving, become immune to leg injuries, and increases the range of discovering points of interest by 30%.

Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Capes and More

Honored Heirloom Cape – Should the wearer of this cape perish at the hands of Freedom's enemies, it is customary to pass the cape on to their bravest child during the funeral, inspiring the next generation to take up arms.

– Should the wearer of this cape perish at the hands of Freedom's enemies, it is customary to pass the cape on to their bravest child during the funeral, inspiring the next generation to take up arms. Eye of the Clandestine Cape – Those who serve Liberty from the shadows often elect to stay anonymous, moving like traceless spectres through the night. May they watch over us always.

– Those who serve Liberty from the shadows often elect to stay anonymous, moving like traceless spectres through the night. May they watch over us always. More! – The Warbond will also include ODST-themed player cards, a new player title, "Rookie", and new vehicle pattern in a very familiar color known as Mean Green.

Legendary Warbonds

For those who haven't played Helldivers 2 before, Warbonds are optional collections of rewards that can be purchased through the in-game Acquisitions Center. The content inside is unlocked gradually by playing, but you never need to worry about missing your chance – Warbonds don't expire, meaning you can take as long as you need to get all the goodies inside. Legendary Warbonds are a brand new tier for the game. The Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond can be unlocked for 1,500 Super Credits (which can be found in-game, or purchased separately). Be aware, Legendary Warbonds can't be unlocked with the new Premium Warbond Tokens, also launching on August 26.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!