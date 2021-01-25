Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Triwizarding Secrets Part 2 Event Details

It has been quite the busy month for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players. On the heels of the first Brilliant Event of the year, Triwizarding Secrets Part 1, wrapping up, we saw an Adversaries Event directly followed by an elongated Community Day. Now, as January draws to a close, Triwizarding Secrets Part 2 will continue the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire-themed festivities with a second Brilliant Event.

The full details for the Triwizarding Secrrets Part 2 Brilliant Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite include:

The event will run for one week, starting tomorrow, Tuesday, January 26th at 11 AM Pacific and ending the following Tuesday, February 2nd at 11 AM Pacific.

The event's Registry Page will be the Brilliant Prefects' Bathroom, which references on the task of the Triwizarding Tournament that saw Harry, while being taunted by Moaning Myrtyle, bathing with the Golden Egg in order to get a tip.

Brilliant Foundables for the event include: Golden Egg – earned through Wizarding Challenges Rainbow Bath Taps – earned through the Special Assignment Mermaid Stained Glass – unlocked from Brilliant Portkeys Brilliant Moaning Myrtle – map encounter Brilliant Marauders Map – map encounter



Niantic also gave this note for Portkeys:

The Portkeys for this event will be 1.5km. As a reminder, Part 1 Portkeys will give you Part 1 rewards anytime you open them, even if you wait to open them during Part 2. Keep an eye out for Bonus Assignments that will be available in game after the main tasks have been completed!

Stay tuned for a full breakdown coming on the Tasks and Rewards for both the Special Assignment and the Bonus Assignment for the Triwizarding Secrets Part 2 Brilliant Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Personally, while the gameplay sounds fun, I'm more excited to see where the narrative takes us this time, as it's getting quite interesting.