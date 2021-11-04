Farming Simulator 22 Reveals Vehicle Fleet In Latest Video

GIANTS Software has released a new video for Farming Simulator 22, showing off their vehicle fleet that will be available in the game at launch. Technically being called the "Garage Trailer", you're getting a better look at the equipment you'll have to work with when setting up your farm and eventually utilizing the gear to help make it successful when harvesting whatever it is you're growing. This is only a sampling of what you'll have access to, as we've learned in previous incarnations, it's only a matter of time before you unlock vehicles or new packs of content will be added to give you more access to what you need to do the job faster or more efficiently. Enjoy the latest trailer as we wait for the November 22nd release date.

Over 400 authentically digitized machines and tools from Case IH, CLAAS, DEUTZ-FAHR, Fendt, John Deere, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra and many other renowned brands from all over the world will be available in Farming Simulator 22. As always, GIANTS Software, in close cooperation with the respective manufacturers, paid close attention to detail – up to the last bolt of each machine. The Massey Ferguson MF 8S tractor will be equally authentic as the Mack Super-Liner 6×4 by Mack Trucks or the New Holland Braud 9070L grape harvester that is introduced alongside the brand-new crop. It's not just the visuals: GIANTS Software's sound department greatly enhanced the audio aspect with real-time sound transformations responding to the environment, and even more mechanical details like moving lids, bolts and a lot of hydraulic components making noise.

"Farming Simulator 22 contains not only the biggest fleet of agricultural machinery of the series. It's also the most accurate and extensive digitization of real farming tools – something to be proud of. We thank all our partners for the continuing partnerships that made it possible", comments Thomas Frey, Creative Director at GIANTS Software.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 🚜 Machines of Farming Simulator 22: Garage Trailer (https://youtu.be/5HW55Mb_80Y)