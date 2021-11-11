Farming Simulator 22 Shows Off New Haut-Beyleron Map

GIANTS Software decided to show off a new map for Farming Simulator 22 before launch as we get a look at the new Haut-Beyleron map. This little location out in almost the middle of nowhere was designed to have a French countryside vibe going for it as you have the main house, a few different buildings to occupy, and a nearby small town with some of the things you need to carry on the work you intend to do with the farm. The map was designed to give you the ability to take care of three different aspects: agriculture, animal husbandry, and forestry. Basically, this is set up to be a grape farm with a few different options of what you can fill both the fields with when to comes to animals and trees. What you end up doing with it, however, is entirely up to you. You can check out the images and map we have below, along with the trailer showing it off.

Inspired by illustrious Mediterranean areas in the South of France, like Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur or Beynac-et-Cazenac, this vast map is ideal to create a lush vineyard or an olive orchard. These crops are new in Farming Simulator 22 and can be processed further into grape juice, raisins, or olive oil for additional revenue. The rural landscape invites for exploration and players can experience traditional gondolas, an old castle, and many more sights. 48 fields are spread all over the varied Haut-Beyleron map in various shapes and sizes – with the option to create more. Thanks to the new production chains, players can extend their operation with various factories to create a whole business empire. And not only on their own, but multiple farmers can also occupy different locations on the map and join each other via cross-platform multiplayer.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Welcome to Haut-Beyleron! (https://youtu.be/ULtDyix6eb4)