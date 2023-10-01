Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 22

Farming Simulator 22 Shows Off Next Major Expansion

Farming Simulator 22 will be getting a new update soon with a map expansion, as they take the farming out into Central Europe.

GIANTS Software revealed a new major update is on the way to Farming Simulator 22, as the game will be getting a new expansion map. The latest addition will allow you to cultivate an agricultural empire in Zielonka, Poland! Just outside of Warsaw, the land is ripe with opportunities for you to grow some prime crops in areas people mainly go to escape the city, but it's ripe for farmlands to grow vegetables. We're sure there's going to be more to this pack than just a map, but we won't know for certain for another six weeks, as the content will be released on November 14. Until then, enjoy the trailer and info below exploring the new map.

Farming Simulator 22 – Central European Farming

Zielonka expresses the flair of Germany's neighbors, drawing inspiration from countries like Poland and the Czech Republic. Not only does Zielonka offer a picturesque landscape around a remote and quaint village, it also has fertile ground to cultivate new vegetable crops. With carrots, parsnips, and red beet, the Premium Expansion brings the total count of arable crops in Farming Simulator 22 to twenty. New machines and tools like specialized harvesters to handle the additions become available with the expansion, too.

Zielonka – Home of Pianos & Vegetable Exports

Above all, a renowned piano manufacturer is resident alongside other traditional businesses in Zielonka. Farmers may profit heavily from supporting the construction of classical keyboard instruments with this new production chain: By supplying wooden planks, every piano built becomes a source of revenue for the committed farmer. Focusing on vegetables, the potato production plant produces crispy potato chips, the preserved food factory canned goods, while the beloved soup factory called "Zup, Zup, Zup" specializes in liquid food. All of them reward engaged farmers with increased income for delivering produce. When the crops are harvested, the factories supplied, and the pianos built, players may also look for new collectibles in and around Zielonka.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!