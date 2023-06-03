Farming Simulator 22 To Receive Hay & Forage Pack GIANTS Software is releasing the Hay & Forage Pack for Farming Simulator 22, as new vehicles and more will arrive on June 13th.

GIANTS Software revealed a new pack of content will be coming to Farming Simulator 22 as players will be getting the Hay & Forage Pack this month. This pack will add a new aspect to the cultivation process as you'll have new options to collect your crops, collect hay, or simply mow down grassy areas that have become overgrown. We have more info on everything coming to the game below as the pack will be released on June 13th.

New Brands & Specialized Machines

Time for a bigger garage: 17 brand-new specialized vehicles and tools are included in the Hay & Forage Pack. Furthermore, GIANTS Software welcomes three new brands to the world of Farming Simulator: German mowing specialist Brielmaier and Austrian manufacturers REFORM and Reiter join the game with authentically digitized machinery. Overall, seven brands are represented in the pack, as KRONE, PÖTTINGER, Rigitrac, and Sepp Knüsel also extend the fleet of machinery. Each machine, real and virtual, is designed to make farming life easier and more fun when operating on vast grasslands or difficult green areas embedded in hilly landscapes.

Modern Machines with Fun Functionality

With the Hay & Forage Pack, fans enjoy a range of agricultural machines: From specialized tractors like the REFORM MOUNTY 110V or Rigitrac SKH 60 with its slope-compensating cabin, to loading wagons like the modular REFORM PrimAlpin or the PÖTTINGER JUMBO 8450 DB. Between mowing and unloading at selling-points, the new pack covers all important steps of hay and forage production. Mowers like the KRONE Easy Cut F 320 Highland come with side shift functionality, while windrowers shine with ideal ground adjustment on difficult terrain – thanks to the unique design of the Reiter RESPIRO mergers.

Farming Simulator 22 – Hay & Forage Pack Machines

Brielmaier – Motor Mower S250

KRONE – EasyCut F 320 Highland

KRONE – Swadro S 350 Highland

KRONE – Vendro 820 Highland

PÖTTINGER – JUMBO 8450 DB

PÖTTINGER – TOP 1403 C

REFORM – MOUNTY 110V

REFORM – MULI T8X

REFORM – Metrac

REFORM – PrimAlpin

REFORM – Tipper Unit

Reiter – R3 compact 700

Reiter – R7 rd

Reiter – R9 profi

Rigitrac – SKH 60

Sepp Knüsel – Tornado

Sepp Knüsel – Tornado Plus

