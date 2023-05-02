Farming Simulator 23 Reveals First Gameplay Video Check out the latest trailer for Farming Simulator 23, showing off how the gameplay will work on the Nintendo Switch.

GIANTS Software has released an all-new trailer today for Farming Simulator 23, as we get a better look at how it will play on Nintendo Switch. Understandably, the game will operate a lot differently than Farming Simulator 22, so people have been curious about how exactly the game mechanics will work on what will essentially be a variation of the main title. The 90 seconds we get to see of the game show what that experience will be like as they have done their best to capture the experience in a limited fashion, which makes it perfect for Switch and mobile devices. You can check out the trailer below and see a lot of wheat the game has to offer as it will be released on May 23rd, 2023.

Seeding An Agricultural Empire

More than three years after the predecessor Farming Simulator 20, GIANTS Software fiercely expands the scope, gameplay possibilities, and feature list of its new game in the mobile category. At its core, Farming Simulator 23 creates massive opportunities for an agricultural empire with farming, animal husbandry, and forestry. Players have a selection of more than 100 authentically digitized vehicles and tools from renowned manufacturers to seed, grow and harvest 14 different crops. They learn new field mechanics and produce valuable goods: Players expand their businesses and process their harvest into flour and even sell bread at the end to optimize their chosen production chain.

Two Farming Simulator 23 Maps To Grow The Experience

Animal husbandry is another huge playground for Farming Simulator 23. Players tend to cows, horses, pigs, sheep, and the newly added chickens, as introduced in the cutting-edge cinematic trailer. Two varied maps inspired by environments in the USA and Europe invite exploration and different farming approaches, while the game remains entertaining and relaxed – the players always choose what kind of farmer they want to be! ​ ​ ​