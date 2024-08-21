Posted in: Conventions, Farming Simulator, Games, Gamescom, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 25, Gamescom 2024

Farming Simulator 25 Reveals Gameplay Trailer at Gamescom 2024

Farming Simulator 25 dropped a brand new gameplay trailer during Gamescom 2024, showing off farmlife as well as bad weather

New weather events include tornadoes and hail, with options to protect or disable crop destruction.

Animal husbandry enhanced with water buffaloes, goats, and adorable offspring for diverse farming.

Game set in East Asia, North America, and Europe, with over 400 authentic vehicles and improved graphics.

GIANTS Software released a brand-new trailer for Farming Simulator 25 at Gamescom 2024, as they show off more of the gameplay to come. This trailer specifically shows off two key features, the first being livestock as part of the new farming options, with some cute animals you help bring up. The other is weather, as you get a taste of what storms and even tornados will bring. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be released on November 12, 2024, for PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

Farming Simulator 25 – Gamescom 2024 Trailer

Weather Shift: Twisters with a Chance of Hail

When virtual farmers see darkening clouds in the sky, it could be a sign of some serious weather on the way. Expecting a light twister or hail to touch down in a few areas, they need to take precautions and secure any unroofed bales. While the skies will clear and the new weather events will pass, they always carry the chance of destroying a portion of fields and forests. Players can deactivate the destruction of crops if they like their yield untouched by the weather.

Cuteness Upgrade for Animal Husbandry

With water buffaloes and goats, new animal types fill the pens, producing new types of milk that can be processed and used in production chains to acquire and distribute fine cheeses. Increasing the cuteness factor and fluffiness of the fur, animals produce offspring. Wobbling on their tiny legs at first, animal farmers watch them grow into productive livestock.

Farming Simulator 25

Virtual farmers manage their agricultural empires in a new, lush East Asian landscape filled with rice paddies, a North American environment with plenty of open space, or a Central European location with green fields between ponds and rivers. Building their legacy single-handedly or cooperatively in multiplayer, they can now grow two types of rice, spinach, and other new crops – choosing from well over 20 overall. Buffalos and other animals join the livestock pens, while new production chains and constructions extend business opportunities. More features and details will be revealed soon.

Machine enthusiasts enjoy an ensemble of over 400 authentic vehicles, tools & items from more than 150 international top brands. Among them: Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Kubota, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra, and many others. With Asian farming, new types of specialized machines get introduced. All farmers feel a deeper connection to fields and nature thanks to a general tech upgrade with improved graphics and physics based on the latest and modding-friendly GIANTS Engine 10: Distance fog, enhanced shadows, dynamic weather effects, ground deformation and more boost the immersion of a romantic farming life.

