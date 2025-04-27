Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 Will Add Precision Farming 3.0 For Free

Farming Simulator 25 is getting a brand-new update, totally free, next month, as they add more Precision Farming 3.0 content

Article Summary Discover the new Precision Farming 3.0 update in Farming Simulator 25, revolutionizing sustainability.

Experience precise field management with tramlines and subsidies for nitrogen-saving catch crops.

Optimize sprayer settings using Pulse Width Modulation & Section Control for efficient farming.

Explore new machines and retrofit options, including smart sprayers with WeedSeeker2 sensors.

GIANTS Software revealed a new update is coming to Farming Simulator 25, as they have some new content being dropped into the game for free. The update revolves around Precision Farming 3.0, which is designed to expand on the project that was initially EU-financed project from previous titles that centered around promoting sustainable farming technology. You can read more of what's coming in that update below as it will be added to the game on May 8, 2025.

Farming Simulator 25 – Precision Farming 3.0

Tramlines & Subsidies

Tramlines help farmers guide machinery along predetermined tracks on the ground for more precise field management and crop growth. When planting catch crops like oilseed radish, Precision Farming 3.0 rewards virtual farmers with subsidies to make nitrogen-saving planting more attractive than conventional fertilizing – just like in real farming.

Pulse Width Modulation & Section Control

With environmental impact in mind, Precision Farming 3.0 now offers more advanced machine-level features. Farmers can fine-tune sprayer settings using Pulse Width Modulation (PWM), which adjusts fertilizer output for smoother application, greater efficiency, and reduced environmental impact. PWM sends rapid bursts of fluid through nozzles instead of a continuous stream. Each nozzle works independently, allowing variable rate control of flow across the sprayer's width based on driving speed and turns. This ensures that fertilizer is distributed evenly and efficiently. In addition, Automatic Section Control activates or deactivates individual implement sections at set field locations, ensuring fertilizer or crop protection is applied only where needed.

More Machines & Retro-Fit Sensors

Six machines are featured in Precision Farming 3.0. New additions include the John Deere R975i trailed field sprayer and the HAWE body swap system, which lets you use trailer bodies like the Wienhoff 25.200 PTW Profi Line slurry tanker. Additionally, existing sprayers can be retrofitted with Trimble WeedSeeker2 sensors for smart spot spraying of weeds.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!