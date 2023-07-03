Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 22, HORSCH AgroVation

Farming Simulator Reveals HORSCH AgroVation Pack

Get ready to till like you've never tilled before in Farming Simulator 22, as the HORSCH AgroVation Pack is on the way.

GIANTS Software revealed a new pack coming to Farming Simulator 22, as the team unveiled the HORSCH AgroVation Pack this week. The name kind of speaks for itself, as you'll be getting several items from the HORSCH AgroVation line of vehicles to help make some of your farming jobs a little easier. Fourteen in total which will give you a number of new options, especially if you're looking to try some new equipment to till the fields. The game will also provide you with a new map in this pack, as they have added sights and sounds from a farming community in the Czech Republic. Enjoy the trailer and info below on the new content, along with the latest trailer for the game, as it will be released on July 25th.

Real-World AgroVation Farm Recreated

Featuring the HORSCH AgroVation farm located in Kněžmost, Czech Republic, players look forward to a faithfully recreated environment from the real world. The farm layout with its small to large fields and various storage buildings was digitized for Farming Simulator 22 and equips farmers with a fleet of brand-new HORSCH machines that debut in the game.





14 New Machines by HORSCH in Farming Simulator 22

Efficient tillage, seedbed preparation, drilling, and more: The HORSCH AgroVation Pack features efficient, high-performance machines like the Maestro 24.50 SV precision planter and the Avatar 12.25 D seed drill, the Cura 24 ST weeder, or the Cultro 12 TC mulcher, and Transformer 12 VF hoe. Find the complete list below.

Avatar 12.25 SD (Seed Drill)

Cultro 9 TC (Mulcher)

Cultro 12 TC (Mulcher)

Cura 24 ST (Weeder)

Finer 6 SL (Shallow Cultivator)

Joker 8 RT (Disc Harrow)

Maestro 9.75 RX (Precision Planter)

Maestro 24.50 SV (Precision Planter)

Partner 1600 FT (Additional Tank)

Pronto 3 DC (Seed Drill)

Pronto 6 DC (Seed Drill)

Taro 6 SL (Seed Drill)

Tiger 8 MT (Cultivator)

Transformer 12 VF (Hoe)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!