Farthest Frontier Drops Launch Trailer With Release

Check out the official launch trailer for Farthest Frontier, as the medieval citybuilder game has been released today on Steam

Article Summary Farthest Frontier launches on Steam with a detailed medieval citybuilder experience.

Grow your fledgling settlement to a thriving city using a deep tech tree and over 190 buildings.

Unique farming system, advanced town simulation, and full mod support maximize replayability.

Customizable difficulty includes pacifist mode, randomized maps, and challenging survival features.

Indie game developer and publisher Crate Entertainment released a launch trailer for the game Farthest Frontier as it has been released this week. The trailer, which you can check out here, features two minutes of in-game footage for the medieval citybuilder, as you will attempt to raise a hutch in the middle of nowhere into a village, into a city, and then into a kingdom. Enjoy the trailer as the game is out now.

Farthest Frontier

Protect and guide your small band of settlers to forge a town from untamed wilderness at the edge of the known world. Harvest raw materials, hunt, fish and farm to sustain your advancing town. Produce crafted items for villagers to trade, consume, equip and fight with as you battle for your survival against the elements and outside threats (pacifist mode available for players who do not want to engage in combat).

Build, Enhance & Advance: Construct over 190 different buildings as you grow your town from a fledgling settlement to a bustling city. Your town center and housing will advance through multiple building tiers as the prosperity and desirability of your town increases and advancements are made in a vast 140+ point Tech Tree. Upgrade production buildings to increase efficiency and enable the manufacturing of more advanced items. Construct a temple and customize your people's faith with discoverable relics.

Construct over 190 different buildings as you grow your town from a fledgling settlement to a bustling city. Your town center and housing will advance through multiple building tiers as the prosperity and desirability of your town increases and advancements are made in a vast 140+ point Tech Tree. Upgrade production buildings to increase efficiency and enable the manufacturing of more advanced items. Construct a temple and customize your people's faith with discoverable relics. The Most Detailed Farming System… Ever: Strategically select from 12 crops with unique growing characteristics and configure crop rotations to maintain soil fertility, avoid heat and frost damage, and prevent the accumulation of diseases. Cultivate your fields over time by removing weeds and rocks, raising fertility, and adjusting soil mixture to achieve maximum crop production to keep your growing population fed.

Strategically select from 12 crops with unique growing characteristics and configure crop rotations to maintain soil fertility, avoid heat and frost damage, and prevent the accumulation of diseases. Cultivate your fields over time by removing weeds and rocks, raising fertility, and adjusting soil mixture to achieve maximum crop production to keep your growing population fed. Advanced Town Simulation: Villagers actively live out their lives and perform their jobs in real-time. Develop roads, construct transport wagons, and set production and storage limits to reduce spoilage and facilitate the efficient movement of goods throughout your settlement.

Villagers actively live out their lives and perform their jobs in real-time. Develop roads, construct transport wagons, and set production and storage limits to reduce spoilage and facilitate the efficient movement of goods throughout your settlement. Randomly Generated Maps: No playthrough is ever quite the same with completely randomized terrain generation and resource distribution. Beautiful, unique biomes and map themes increase replayability, with more extreme maps leading to distinct challenges. Controls allow players to specify the amount of water or mountains they desire, even down to which resources can generate on the map.

No playthrough is ever quite the same with completely randomized terrain generation and resource distribution. Beautiful, unique biomes and map themes increase replayability, with more extreme maps leading to distinct challenges. Controls allow players to specify the amount of water or mountains they desire, even down to which resources can generate on the map. Idyllic to Brutal: Fully customizable difficulty options (including a Pacifist mode) allow you to turn off features like invaders, disease, and combat for a more tranquil experience… or to max out the difficulty to truly test your town-builder prowess.

Fully customizable difficulty options (including a Pacifist mode) allow you to turn off features like invaders, disease, and combat for a more tranquil experience… or to max out the difficulty to truly test your town-builder prowess. All Them Old-Timey Diseases: Clean drinking water, proper waste disposal, healthy diets for your villagers, and even proper clothing will help combat the variety of diseases and ailments that plagued the medieval era.

Clean drinking water, proper waste disposal, healthy diets for your villagers, and even proper clothing will help combat the variety of diseases and ailments that plagued the medieval era. Fend Off Invaders: Progress from wood palisades to stone walls, build towers, barracks and stables, and recruit and equip soldiers in the defense of your town as your rising prosperity attracts the attention of raiders and foreign armies seeking plunder.

Progress from wood palisades to stone walls, build towers, barracks and stables, and recruit and equip soldiers in the defense of your town as your rising prosperity attracts the attention of raiders and foreign armies seeking plunder. Full Mod Support: Take advantage of free Unity development tools and Steam Workshop integration to transform the game to suit your playstyle.

