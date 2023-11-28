Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: chucky

Chucky Has Arrived In Dead By Daylight This Week

Behaviour Interactive has released the latest update for Dead By Daylight today, as Chucky joins the game as the latest killer.

Article Summary Chucky, the iconic horror doll, terrorizes Dead By Daylight as the latest killer.

Exclusive to Chucky, a third-person camera enhances his deviously small stature.

New abilities Hidey-Ho Mode, Scamper, and Slice & Dice disorient and damage survivors.

Chapter includes Friends ’Til The End Collection with Outfits for Chucky and Tiffany.

Behaviour Interactive has finally launched the new Dead By Daylight content with Chucky this morning, bringing the horror franchise to the main game. The murderous doll from the horror franchise of the same name has been added this morning, bringing a new kind of terror to survivors. We have the finer details for you on what you can expect from the team below, along with a new trailer showing him off.

Chucky Has Arrived in Dead By Daylight

As a much-requested character by the Dead by Daylight community, the addition of Chucky brings a playfulness to the game that only The Good Guy himself can muster. While it may have been assumed that his smaller size would make it impossible to bring him into The Fog, the team at Behaviour Interactive, in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, worked hard to ensure a smooth transition, making him the first Killer to use a third-person camera. His unique way of tormenting his victims is matched only by his foul and colorful way with words—and it's fully reflected in this brand-new Chapter. With his unique playstyle and outrageous lines voiced by his original voice actor Brad Dourif, players can expect a faithful recreation of Chucky's murderous mayhem in Dead by Daylight.

Playing With Dolls

He may be small, but this Killer's penchant for mayhem should not be underestimated. In fact, his sinister laugh and unforgettable one-liners may be the last thing players hear. With effective tools for sneaking around the Map, Chucky is a force to be reckoned with. His Special Ability, Hidey-Ho Mode, creates Footfalls, a disorienting audio and visual effect that confuses Survivors with sounds and footprints coming from multiple directions. While in Hidey-Ho Mode, Chucky can execute two unique actions: Scamper and Slice & Dice. Scamper enables Chucky to vault through windows or beneath downed pallets, giving Survivors an unexpected jump scare. The Slice & Dice action on the other hand lets him rush and leap toward Survivors, injuring them with his knife.

It's true – being The Good Guy has its perks. Straight out of the box, Chucky comes with three unique Perks—each designed to maximize the playful nature of his cruelty. His first Perk, Hex: Two Can Play, Blinds any Survivor that attempts to Stun or Blind Chucky, making sure Survivors think twice before engaging. His second Perk, Friends, 'Til The End, proves he's always on the hunt for new friends. When Chucky hooks a Survivor that is not the Obsession, the Obsession will become Exposed, and have their Aura briefly revealed. When the Obsession is hooked, a random Survivor will scream and become the Obsession. Chucky's third Perk is Batteries Included. Whenever a generator is complete, entering its vicinity will grant the Killer a movement speed boost for as long as they remain in range, allowing him to catch up to fleeing Survivors.

Suit Up For Scares

The Chapter also arrives with the Friends 'Til The End Collection, which features two iconic Outfits for Chucky. The Back From The Dead Chucky Outfit (Very Rare) showcases that nothing can keep The Good Guy down. It features Chucky in his iconic resurrected look all stitched up and ready to go, dressed in his classic striped turtleneck and denim overalls. In addition, The Good Gal Outfit (Legendary) introduces Tiffany, aka the Bride of Chucky, into The Fog. Donning her signature dress and leather jacket, this Outfit comes complete with new lines voiced by the legendary Jennifer Tilly.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!