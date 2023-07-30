Posted in: Games, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: Fashion Dreamer, Marvelous USA

Fashion Dreamer Will Arrive On Nintendo Switch This November

XSEED Games is letting you become the fashion designers you wish you could be as Fashion Dreamer will arrive on the Switch this year.

XSEED Games announced this week they will be bringing their cutesy technical design game Fashion Dreamer over to the Nintendo Switch this year. The game will have you playing as an up-and-coming designers in a world where fashion is everything. You'll be making design choices, building your best catalog, raising your brand from nothing, and becoming a trendsetter. The game is currently slated to be released on November 3rd, but before that, we have the dev notes below and an extended look at the game.

"Fashion Dreamer is a creative-focused game where players can express their unique styles using their avatar, called a Muse. Create iconic looks from cozy casualwear to chic couture, choosing from hundreds of available options that can be customized to be a truly one-of-a-kind look. Once players find their signature style, they can show off their latest outfits across different areas, called Cocoons. There, they can also explore inspiring new fashions from other Muses, whether playing on- or offline or displaying them in their showroom to garner even more attention and Likes for their brand. Players can also increase their influence by completing design challenges, unlocking even more customization options to elevate their brand. Featuring asynchronous multiplayer, the world of Eve is inhabited by Muses from around the globe, allowing players to find inspiration or earn Likes for their most iconic fit virtually anywhere!"

Create New Outfits to Rake in the Likes — The virtual space is bustling with Muses, fashion fans who are always on the lookout for new inspiration. Dazzle them with the freshest fits to earn their Likes and grow as an iconic fashion influencer!

The virtual space is bustling with Muses, fashion fans who are always on the lookout for new inspiration. Dazzle them with the freshest fits to earn their Likes and grow as an iconic fashion influencer! Send Likes to Get New Items — Spot a Muse with impeccable taste? Let them know! Giving a Like will let players use their fashion items not only for themselves but also when recommending outfits to other Muses.

Spot a Muse with impeccable taste? Let them know! Giving a Like will let players use their fashion items not only for themselves but also when recommending outfits to other Muses. Build a Brand with Customizable Items — When designing new clothing and accessories, the sky's the limit! Customize over 1400 collectible items with your favorite styles and colors for a truly unique flair.

When designing new clothing and accessories, the sky's the limit! Customize over 1400 collectible items with your favorite styles and colors for a truly unique flair. Interact Online with Other Muses Across the Globe — Connecting Eve to the Internet opens a world of fashion possibilities! Muses will visit connected worlds, allowing players to snag whatever outfits they're wearing for themselves or look for inspiration for their next ensemble. Anyone's designs could make them the next international sensation!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!