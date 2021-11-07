Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Rise Of SH1FT3R Released This Week

Outright Games has officially released Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Rise Of SH1FT3R this week for PC, Stadia, and all three major consoles. A short time ago we got to take part in a preview session for the game with the developers, getting a first-hand look at how the game plays out. For those of you who miss the late '90s and early '00s racing titles, this one will be up your alley as it mixes in elements of Need For Speed, Crusin' USA, and Twisted Metal. That may sound really weird, but its actually a fun combination as you'll pick the car you need to get the job done with special armorments and weapons, as you race in a special tournament trying to take down the organization known as SH1FT3R. Its a super weird premise but it actually works, and you'll get a kick out of the weird stuff you can do with your line of cars. Check out the latest trailer below to see it in action!

Inspired by the Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, notorious criminal gang SH1FT3R is back in the game and it's up to the Spy Racers to stop them from winning a spectacular vehicle that will cause chaos in the wrong hands. Players go undercover and drive as their favorite Spy Racers including Tony Toretto, Echo, Cisco, Layla Gray, or even the notorious SH1FT3R gang including Shashi Dar, Moray, Rafaela Moreno, and more. Players can race solo, or with friends and family via split-screen couch co-op, as well as multiplayer for up to four players on Nintendo Switch and six players on all other platforms. The thrilling global racing tournament features show-stopping tracks in five incredible locations including Los Angeles, Rio de Janeiro and the Sahara Desert. Players can use high-tech spy gear to gain the upper hand in the game's story mode and spy weapons to speed through secret shortcuts and personalize customizable cars with a huge range of colorful skins. Additionally, voice talent from the series including Tyler Posey (Tony Toretto), Charlet Chung (Echo), Jorge Diaz (Cisco Renaldo), Camille Ramsey (Layla Gray) and Luke Youngblood (Frostee Benson) reprise their roles in the game.