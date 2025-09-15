Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 42 Bits Entertainment, Aerosoft, Fata Deum

Fata Deum Has Been Released Into Early Access For PC

Fata Deum has been released for PC today, as players can try the Early Access version of the game while they work to complete it

Play as a powerful god, shaping society through benevolence, tyranny, or a mix of both

Day and night cycles let you influence mortals, shape settlements, and sabotage rivals

Compete against rival gods for followers, each with unique powers and domains

Indie game developer 42 Bits Entertainment and publisher Aerosoft have officially released Fata Deum today for multiple PC platforms in Early Access. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a god-simulator title, much akin to games like Black & White or The Universim, as you will mold society into your own image. Now, whether you choose to go more of a good or bad route, or somewhere in the middle, that's all up to you. But you'll have a chance to try out a chunk of the game on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store now while they work on the final version.

Fata Deum

In Fata Deum, you play a god looking to gain influence on the inhabitants of the world beneath you. Your power is the measure of your faithful; be it in mercy or in wrath, may your name be made mighty among the mortals below, thus always rule with strategy and be sure to foster your following, to ensure your message spreads and your followers remain faithful. The mortals of your world will react to your presence, sometimes with devotion, and at other times with fear, with the world itself shifting with your actions; growing bright and bountiful under a benevolent hand or dark and corrupted under tyranny.

The game is split into a day and night cycle, because unlike the regular humans below, you don't need to sleep! By day, you can influence mortals directly. Interact with their lives, bless them with inspiration, or strike fear into their hearts with terrifying visions. But be wary, the townsfolk still have their own free will, and those below may revolt or lose faith, choosing other Gods as their own. During the night, you can plan the growth of settlements from under the moonlight. Inspire mortals in their dreams, so that they shall build temples, farms, and mills to prosper, or sabotage rival villages to spread your influence.

As your influence spreads, the environment changes to reflect your style of rule. Each god's kingdom manifests differently; some may display radiant crops and sunlight, whilst others will be branded with twisted forests and corrupting shadows. You will not be alone in this world, as rival gods —those of Violence, Deceit, Fertility, and Pleasure — will challenge you for new devotees, believing their methods to be the most appropriate for world domination.

