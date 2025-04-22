Posted in: Black Desert Mobile, Black Desert Online, Games, Mobile Games, Pearl Abyss, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Online & Mobile Both Receive April 2025 Updates

Both Black Desert Online and Black Desert Mobile got updates this week, offering up new content in a couple of different ways

Article Summary Black Desert Mobile introduces powerful Rabam Skills for enhanced combat strategies.

Unlock Rabam Skills by completing "Trials from the Ancient Times" and reaching Level 70.

Black Desert Online's update improves quality-of-life with unified buff UI and alchemy adjustments.

Conclude the Atoraxxion saga with a battle against Illezra, as new content arrives.

Pearl Abyss dropped two new updates this week, one for Black Desert Online and the other for Black Desert Mobile, offering up different kinds of content. First up, the Mobile edition has added Rabam Skills to the game, which PC and console players should already be familiar with after having them for a while, as you now have a new set of abilities applied to your character. As for Online, a new video dropped from he devs, which you can check out below, addressing a number of newe updates coming to the game that focus on quality-of-life content. We have details of both from the devs below.

Black Desert Mobile: Rabam Skills

Rabam Skills are a powerful new system designed to elevate combat capabilities and deepen player customization. Rabam Skills are class-specific abilities, with each class gaining access to two unique skills that pack formidable power. Adventurers can equip and use both Rabam Skills simultaneously, unlocking new strategic possibilities in battle. Also, the damage of Rabam Skills increases significantly as they level up, making them the equivalent of an "ultimate attack." To acquire Rabam Skills, players must complete the story quest "Trials from the Ancient Times" and reach Level 70. When activated, these skills summon a character's illusion, visible only to the player, adding a visually striking flair to combat. Skill progression is achieved through 'Rabam Skillbooks: 1st/2nd Rabam Skill' which increase damage output and unlock advanced skill enhancements as levels rise.

Please refer to the Developer Notes for Adventurers for more information on the newly added Rabam Skills and Black Desert Mobile's upcoming updates and improvements, including class balance changes, enhancements to the Black Shrine, adjustments to the Nightmare content, and more.

Black Desert Online: Developers' Commentary Video

The newly released Developers' Commentary video for Black Desert Online addresses upcoming quality-of-life updates and new contents, including:

Furniture Buffs : Convert stuffed furniture buffs into tradeable buff scrolls.

: Convert stuffed furniture buffs into tradeable buff scrolls. Unified Buff UI : Display all active buffs for easier management.

: Display all active buffs for easier management. Atoraxxion : "The Final Gladios" concludes the Atoraxxion saga with a one-on-one battle against Illezra, the White Witch, who uses Black Spirit powers and illusions from Succession questlines.

: "The Final Gladios" concludes the Atoraxxion saga with a one-on-one battle against Illezra, the White Witch, who uses Black Spirit powers and illusions from Succession questlines. Life Skills : In Alchemy, elixirs will be standardized to 0.2LT to reduce weight burden. Also, Contribution Point (CP) costs will be lowered for nodes, with major nodes requiring more and housing capped at 5 CP.

: In Alchemy, elixirs will be standardized to 0.2LT to reduce weight burden. Also, Contribution Point (CP) costs will be lowered for nodes, with major nodes requiring more and housing capped at 5 CP. Balance Patch : New patch cycle aims to narrow PVE performance gaps among classes.

: New patch cycle aims to narrow PVE performance gaps among classes. New Outfit: "Lookin' Frosh" outfit features a simple white t-shirt and jeans, responding to player feedback for more casual styles.

"Lookin' Frosh" outfit features a simple white t-shirt and jeans, responding to player feedback for more casual styles. Heidel Ball: The upcoming Heidel Ball in the summer will be held in Daejeon, South Korea.

