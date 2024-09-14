Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 101xp, FatalZone, Midhard Games

FatalZone Confirms Full Release Happening Next Week

101XP has confirmed the full version of FatalZone will be released next week, as players fight for survival against teh zombie horde

Article Summary FatalZone's full version launches September 17, 2024, moving from Early Access to Steam.

Gameplay combines roguelike auto shooter mechanics with RPG elements in a zombie apocalypse setting.

Players conduct raids to gather resources, upgrade their base, and develop unique builds.

Mutations and viral infections add unique challenges, affecting character stats and abilities.

Indie game developer Midhard Games and publisher 101XP have confirmed the full version of FatalZone will be released next week. In case you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a roguelike auto shooter with RPG elements mixed in as you attempt to survive a world that has been overrun by zombies that attack in hordes to overrun humanity. The game has been in Early Access since October, but now we know Version 1.0 will arrive on PC via Steam on September 17, 2024.

FatalZone

The world has been ravaged by a zombie virus, but humanity doesn't give up that easily! FatalZone is a bullet heaven zombie apocalypse shooter where you'll have to clear a path to survival through hordes of zombies. Risk your characters for the resources you need to upgrade your base. Hone your skills and develop a deadly build you can use against the undead. Adapt and survive! Just remember that no one lives forever — your characters are mortal!

Choose a character and send them on deadly raids to gather the resources you need to upgrade your base. You'll find supply crates packed with money, resources, and extremely useful powerups. Particularly dangerous foes will also drop chests containing skills, including speed boosts, RPGs, drones, and much more. Just remember that no one lives forever, and any battle can be your character's last. The various character classes can have special weapons and armor — there are all kinds of mercs out there. Some classes even have their own unique abilities. The skill tree has three perks to choose from at almost every rank. Mutations are randomly generated, as are the location and contents of chests. Characters have a variety of different stats, too, so you can develop a build that suits your play style.

Zombie bites have consequences. Your character can contract the virus during a raid, and getting infected affects their physiology. The higher your viral load, the higher the chance of a mutation. Mutations can have either positive or negative effects that can be treated, but you can also experiment — the right set of special mutations can help you create a devastating build. If you're about to be overwhelmed by the zombie onslaught, run for your life! Evac is always an option — wrap your mission up early and live to fight another day. Just get to the chopper! You can hone your merc's skills either in battle or at your base, where every building performs a unique function. You can recruit mercs at the recruitment center and patch injured soldiers up in the infirmary. If you want to upgrade your armor, stop by the workshop. If you need more skills and perks, head to the training hall. Upgrading your HQ allows you to enhance all the other buildings at your base, prep more effectively for upcoming raids, and recruit new mercs with unique stats.

