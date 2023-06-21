Posted in: Games, KoeiTecmo, Video Games | Tagged: Fate/Samurai Remnant, koei tecmo, Omega Force

Fate/Samurai Remnant Releases New Trailer With Release Date

Check out the latest epic trailer for Fate/Samurai Remnant, as Koei Tecmo have a release date set for both PC and consoles.

Koei Tecmo released a brand new trailer for their upcoming game Fate/Samurai Remnant, along with details on when the game will be released. The latest title in the Fate franchise will take you to the town of Edo, where row houses, samurai residences, and brothels are all in equal standing. You'll follow the story of the "Waxing Moon Ritual," interacting with various characters and animals in town, exploring several areas, and taking on multiple challenges in the latest Holy Grail War. Enjoy the trailer as the game will arrive on PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on September 29th. Also, if you happen to be at Anime Expo, you can try a free demo between July 1st-4th in Los Angeles.

"Throughout the Fate franchise, pairs of masters and heroic spirits — also known as servants — have been fighting across history in a series of Holy Grail Wars, with the winning duo receiving an ancient artifact that grants wishes. Fate/Samurai Remnant continues the series' epic Holy Grail War in the fourth year of the Keian Era, Edo Period Japan. It has been several decades since the end of a turbulent, blood-soaked era, and while the people are finally enjoying peace and tranquility, a battle between seven pairs of masters and servants is about to begin as the "Waxing Moon Ritual" unfolds in the shadows. This is where the game's hero, Miyamoto Iori, a young man in Asakusa, finds himself caught in the violence alongside his servant Saber as they fight to be the last pair remaining in order to receive the granter of wishes, the 'Waxing Moon Vessel.'"

"In Fate/Samurai Remnant, players control Miyamoto Iori, a master who studied the Niten Ichiryu style of swordsmanship. He fights alongside Saber, a servant who possesses strength beyond that of humans! When facing enemies beyond human control, players will be able to instruct their servant to attack with powerful magical techniques or even take direct control of the servant to attack the enemy swarm. Dynamic battle scenes between servants help elevate the action to new heights and are must-see contests for fans of the series!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!