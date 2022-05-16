Feraligatr Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2022

The Water Festival 2022 has brought a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO focused on… you guessed it! Water-types. This raid rotation features Tapu Fini in Tier Five, Mega Blastoise in Mega Raids, and a dynamic Tier Three including Azumarill, Feraligatr, Alolan Raichu, and a new costumed Lapras wearing a bow. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Feraligatr in Tier Three in Pokémon GO.

Top Feraligatr Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Feraligatr counters as such:

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Mega Manectric (Thunder Fang, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Shadow Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Zarude (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Feraligatr with efficiency.

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Tapu Bulu (Bullet Seed, Grass Knot)

Roserade (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Tapu Koko (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Luxray (Spark, Wild Charge)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Thunderbolt)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Feraligatr will just take one trainer to take it down. This isn't one of the easier Tier Threes, though, so be sure to power up your counters to their maximum CP.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Feraligatr is an evolved species, I would suggest trying Pinap Berries for your first few throws. This would help increase the number of Candies you pull if you catch it with a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

Feraligatr cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. To obtain a Shiny Feraligatr in Pokémon GO, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Totodile.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!