Fiesta Latina Celebration Launches In Rocket League Tomorrow

Psyonix announced today they will be kicking off a new event in Rocket League as players will take part in the Fiesta Latina Celebration. The event will be celebrating Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month and the Independence Days for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Chile with the ¡Fiesta Latina! Bundle. The event will kick off on Wednesday, September 15th, and run all the way to October 15th. What's more, the team announced Goals for Change: Campeonato de las Américas, which will run as a special online open tournament where players compete to donate $10k to a cause of their choice. The event will run from September 18th to October 2nd, with the finals airing live on Twitch. More info on signups can be found here, and we have more info on the event below.

Rocket League is thrilled to celebrate Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month and the Independence Days for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Chile! Starting September 15, get the free ¡Fiesta Latina! Bundle in the Item Shop featuring the Acero-Florentina Wheel, and three Player Anthems from recording artist AL3JANDRO. We're excited to commemorate the culture and history in-game alongside all of our Hispanic and Latino players with these unique items from creators with Latino heritage.

The Acero-Florentina Wheel was specially designed by Jose Flores, Senior Concept Artist at Psyonix. Get this wheel inspired by the Mexican Sunflower September 15 through October 15, plus the three Player Anthems in the bundle ("Loca," "So Good," and "We Own The Night"). These songs will also be added to Rocket League Radio, and can be heard in-game.

AL3JANDRO was the vocal producer who recorded, wrote, and edited a lot of the vocals on some of the most popular early songs found in Rocket League. He is a ghost writer that Hollywood Principle worked with on songs like "Solar Eclipses","Breathing Underwater", and "Seeing What's Next".