FIFA 23 Reveals Esports Roadmap & Ecosystem Updates Plans

EA Sports revealed some of their upcoming plans for FIFA 23 this morning, including what's coming for esports and more. The FIFA 23 Global Series will be making a return as players will be able to sign up and take part in the year-long competition across multiple regions. We have more info on that below from the company as it will kick off when the game's Ultimate Edition launches this week. Meanwhile, as part of the ecosystem enhancement, the team will be launching the first-ever EA Sports Cup. Players representing the world's top esports organizations and professional football clubs will have a chance to face off in a 2v2 competition over the course of three months starting on October 17th. You'll be able to see the competition weekly on Twitch and YouTube as it will eventually culminate on January 16th-21st, with the winners advancing on to the FIFAe Club World Cup 2023.

The EA Sports Cup is only one piece of the FGS 23 puzzle as this season's competitive landscape provides a robust tournament structure for players residing in 70 nations the opportunity to become their own respective champion. Traditional FGS 23 1v1 competition returns as all will compete on the Road to the FIFAe World Cup 2023 presented by EA Sports. Online 1v1 competition starts with the launch of the EA Sports FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition's September 27 worldwide release. Spanning the next ten months, competitors will participate in a multitude of 1v1 tournaments. The journey begins in FUT Division Rivals on September 27 with top performers advancing to one of nine FGS Regional Online Qualifiers.

27 with top performers advancing to one of nine FGS Regional Online Qualifiers. The FGS 23 Midseason Major welcomes all eligible players to compete in a massive open bracket in-person in London, England on the weekend of April 7th, 2023.

Another path to glory includes competing in an official tournament organized by one of the world's top football leagues and confederations. More than 30 football league partners and confederations will hold tournaments, giving competitors the opportunity to represent their favorite football club. The biggest and best football esports tournaments are returning as part of FGS 23, including the ePremier League, Virtual Bundesliga, eLaLiga Santander, eLigue 1 Uber Eats, eMLS, eSerie A TIM, KPN eDivisie, CONMEBOL eLibertadores, and the eChampions League. The remaining football league partners will be announced very soon.

The top 64 FGS 23 performers, qualifying through either FGS Regional Qualifiers or football league partner successes, will clash at the FGS Playoffs on June 23-25. EA Sports FIFA 23 esports competition concludes at the FIFAe World Cup 2023 in late summer 2023. The top 24 FGS Playoffs performers representing FGS 23's top stars will compete at the FIFAe World Cup 2023 where only one will be named world champion.