Final Dragon Event Is Now Live In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The final Oddities Event has begun in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. With less than a month left now until the game is rendered unplayable by Niantic, let's get into the details of this event before HPWU is hit with the Killing Curse.

Here are the full details of the Dragon Oddities Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, now live in-game:

Event: Dragon Oddities

Dragon Oddities Time: January 1st, 2022 at 11 AM Pacific – January 10th, 2022 at 11 AM Pacific

January 1st, 2022 at 11 AM Pacific – January 10th, 2022 at 11 AM Pacific Content: Keep your wands aimed at the skies because all four Dragons will be present on the Map. Plus, pick up special Dragon Porkey Portmanteus on the Map.

Dragons have historically be the most sought-after content in the game, and indeed some of the rarest. The focus of January 2022 in HPWU is helping players complete some of the more difficult Registries. In addition to that, Niantic and WB Games are adding to the rewards that players can claim. They write on the official HPWU forum:

We invite you to celebrate the final month of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite with a Map full of exciting foundables and additional bonuses. Starting 5 January, we will be doubling the rewards from the Daily Assignments. Also, when you defeat Lethal Adversary Lord Voldemort for the first time, you will be rewarded an additional Gold Key. Use this to open more 1920's Wizarding World Portkey Portmanteaus, which will be seen throughout this month.

They add:

We may adjust the listed events based on player feedback. Stay tuned on this post for all updates!

Personally, I'd love to see them adjust the current planned events and flood the map with Brilliant Foundables from past events. Part of the frustration with this game that many players harbor is pointed toward HPWU's lack of second chances. Where Niantic's other game Pokémon GO has a strong "If you missed it the first time, it'll be back" philosophy, the philosophy of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has been much more "f*** you, should've been there." Ah, well. We'll see how the final month plays out.