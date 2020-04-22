Final Fantasy Brave Exivus Will Hold A Final Fantasy Tactics Event

Square Enix revealed a new collaboration event for Final Fantasy Brave Exivus featuring Final Fantasy Tactics. Starting today running through May 12th, you can experience one of the classic tactical RPG titles in the modern era, as players can take part in limited-time events and quests. These will allow you to collect special characters and earn valuable rewards, as well as bonuses you'll only get for this event. We have the full list of activities you can participate in below. Hurry and play while you can before this vanishes from Final Fantasy Brave Exivus for good.

Limited-Time Collaboration Characters – Fan-favorite heroes Ramza and Orlandeau are available to summon for a limited-time, now through May 12. Additionally, players can add one new Vision Card "Scion of House Beoulve" featuring Ramza, which offers powerful buffs and other benefits, to their collection during the campaign.

Login Bonus – Players can receive special daily rewards during the campaign simply by logging in, including Gaffgarion, Visiore, a valuable in-game currency and character enhancement materials.

Final Fantasy Tactics Collaboration Daily Free Summon – All players can perform a free 10x Summon daily from today until May 1. Each summon guarantees a Unit or Vision Card of MR rarity or better, with UR Units Ramza and Orlandeau being two possible rare units players can receive.

Special Event Quests – Players can earn event medals by completing various quests, which can be exchanged for character enhancement materials for Ramza, Orlandeau, and Gaffgarion. By completing the challenging Ex-Quest, players can obtain the crafting recipe for Ramza's sword Nagnarok.

Final Fantasy Tactics Collaboration Shop – Valuable enhancement materials, crafting items and more will be available for a limited time. Additionally, players can purchase a special pack that includes the UR Unit Ramza and more.