Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Celebrates Its Fifth Anniversary

Square Enix has launched a new 5th Anniversary event into Final Fantasy Brave Exvius as the game is going all out for this celebration. All 45 million players can get in on the festivities which include new limited-time events and generous in-game rewards. Right now, players can collect fan-favorite units and use them to take part in special anniversary quests and campaigns, which they can conquer to earn new and unique rewards. We have the full rundown of everything you can do in this event, but you better be quick about taking part in it, as most everything will end on July 14th.

New Global Original Units – Players can attempt to summon Louise, from the Fundamental Forces, who is available as a Global Original Neo Vision unit and has a brand-new CG movie which players can view when performing her Limit Burst ability. Additionally, the Neo Vision version of White Dragon Ling is available to summon, along with the newly Neo Vision Awakenable Elena.

Neo Vision Premium Summon – Players will receive one Summon Coin (Louise/W.D.Ling) one NV Exchange Ticket (Louise/W.D.Ling), one 5th Anniversary Exchange Ticket and a guaranteed 5★/Neo Vision unit with every 10+1 unit summon they perform. If players perform three 10+1 unit summons, they can perform an additional 10+1 unit summon for free.

Celebratory Elena Giveaway – By simply logging in, now until August 4, players can obtain Elena (5★) and materials to be able to awaken her to 7★.

Producer's Present – Players will be treated to a treasure trove of rewards simply by logging in daily. Rewards include a NV Unit Select Ticket, which players can exchange for a Neo Vision unit of their choice, a 10+1 Summon Ticket ( 3 ★ /4★/5★/NV), a 5th Anniversary Emblem and more.

Fundamental Forces: Researcher Arc – Today until July 14 players will be able to obtain Lapis, ability awakening materials, a NV EX Ticket ( 3 ★ /4★/5★/NV) and more by completing missions in this story battle event. Players can also obtain materials to craft Event Exclusive Equipment, specifically the "Corundum Helm++," by completing the daily mission featured during the event.

Challenge of the Brave: Transcendent Heroes – In this high difficulty dungeon, players can obtain the Brave Insignia (Transcendent Heroes), which can grant new power to certain Global Original units, the Researcher's Badge, equipment recipes, and materials to enhance Louise's Trust Master Reward, the "Corundum Blaster," by challenging the boss.

Clash of Wills Event – Players can tackle this event, now until July 14, to earn a high score with which to compete against other players for bonus rewards. Players can also exchange xenostone shards, earned through this event, for powerful equipment and more.

5th Anniversary Panel Quests – During this Special Panel Quest, players can obtain an Elena Fragment to awaken Elena (7★) to Neo Vision, 1/10 NV Summon Tickets and more until August 4th.

Additional Anniversary Campaigns: Free 5th Anniversary Celebration Summon – Now until August 4, players can perform one free special 5+5 Summon to celebrate the 5th Anniversary. Of the 10 units, 5 will be guaranteed to be 5★/Neo Vision. Free Weekly Anniversary 10+1 Summon – Each week, now until August 4, players can perform a special free 10+1 Summon, which guarantees one unit to be 5★/Neo Vision. 5 th Anniversary Slots de Chocobo – Players will receive a Final Fantasy Brave Exvius 5th Anniversary Slots Token from the daily login bonus and can use it on this limited-time 5 th Anniversary Slots de Chocobo mini-game until August 25. Special rewards available from this mini-game include a Transcension Pearl, a Guaranteed Ticket (4★/5★/NV), Lapis and more.

Comeback Login Bonus – Lapsed players who return to the game before August 4 will be treated to a special ticket, which will enable them to select a powerful unit of their choice from a pool of available units. Players can perform a maximum of 143 free summons using Comeback 10+1 Summon Tickets (3★/4★/5★/NV) if they are Rank 3 and above and have not logged into the game for at least 30 days.

Developers' Selection Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Unit Popularity Poll – Players can vote for their favorite unit, now until July 13. The unit that receives the most votes will receive a new design. Additionally, all players will receive in-game rewards based on the total number of votes casted. Players can vote for their favorite unit here.