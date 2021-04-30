Final Fantasy TCG Releases Crystal Radiance Booster Set Today
Square Enix has released a brand new booster set for the Final Fantasy TCG in the form of Crystal Radiance. The set follows the recent release of the multiplayer Boss Deck – Chaos, giving you more options to play in our hand and to essentially firm up your deck with some options that might make you a much more credible threat on the table. The set itself isn't overpowering by any means, there's no set of cards you can toss in here that will make you invulnerable or will you the game every single time. SO for those of you still searching for the "god deck", you're out of luck. But at the very least if you're having issues in a few areas, this might strengthen you up a bit and keep you in for more rounds. You can read more about what's in this set below as it's now available in North America.
Players can look forward to the inclusion of even more Multi-Element Forwards, after their introduction in Opus XII: Crystal Awakening, and use their powerful new abilities to gain further momentum against their opponents. Opus XIII also includes three new Legacy cards, as well as the first cards hailing from Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, the third release in the Final Fantasy XIII series. The newest Opus XIII set showcases brand-new artwork and original illustrations from renowned Final Fantasy artists, including:
- Gen Kobayashi (Final Fantasy Explorers/Dissidia Final Fantasy (Ramza))
- Yasuhisa Izumisawa (Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: My Life As A King)
- Ryoma Ito (Final Fantasy Tactics Advance)
- Akira Oguro (Final Fantasy IV / Dissidia Final Fantasy (Lightning))
- Toshitaka Matsuda (Final Fantasy III)
- Miki Yamashita (Dissidia Final Fantasy (Onion Knight))
Opus XIII introduces three new "Legacy Cards" that are Premium Full Art versions of highly sought-after cards from previously released sets, which can be found below:
- Vivi [3-017L]
- Fina [8-060L]
- Fusoya [9-094L]