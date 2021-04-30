Final Fantasy TCG Releases Crystal Radiance Booster Set Today

Square Enix has released a brand new booster set for the Final Fantasy TCG in the form of Crystal Radiance. The set follows the recent release of the multiplayer Boss Deck – Chaos, giving you more options to play in our hand and to essentially firm up your deck with some options that might make you a much more credible threat on the table. The set itself isn't overpowering by any means, there's no set of cards you can toss in here that will make you invulnerable or will you the game every single time. SO for those of you still searching for the "god deck", you're out of luck. But at the very least if you're having issues in a few areas, this might strengthen you up a bit and keep you in for more rounds. You can read more about what's in this set below as it's now available in North America.