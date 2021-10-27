Final Fantasy V Is Coming To Steam & Mobile On November 10th

Square Enix revealed that they will be releasing the Pixel Remaster of Final Fantasy V for both Steam and mobile devices on November 10th. The now-classic story of a young man and his Chocobo has been given the remaster treatment as we see one of the best narratives in all of the franchise play out. Now you will go off on an amazing tale of making new friends and changing the destiny of everyone you meet. You can read more about what's been included in this version below.

When the crystals that balance the powers of the world are threatened, the king hastens to the rescue…only to go missing. Well-regarded for its deep and customizable job system, which allows players to freely select jobs for their characters to master, Final Fantasy V supports many different playstyles and expands on the iconic Active Time Battle system, which made its debut in Final Fantasy IV. This new version of Final Fantasy V will feature many improvements and updates, including:

Universally updated 2D pixel graphics redrawn for modern hardware, featuring iconic Final Fantasy character pixel designs created by the original artist and current collaborator, Kazuko Shibuya

Beautifully rearranged soundtracks, overseen by the original composer, Nobuo Uematsu

Improved gameplay, including modernized UI, auto-battle options, and more

Quality-of-life improvements including supplemental extras like the bestiary, illustration gallery, music player and the ability to save at any time

Those who pre-purchase Final Fantasy V on Steam will receive early purchase bonuses, including three specially rearranged music tracks, two wallpapers, and a 20% discount. These special tracks transition from the iconic original versions to the new arrangements and are available through early purchase or via the bundle on Steam. The music tracks include: