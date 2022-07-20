Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Items Will Be At SDCC

Square Enix announced that they will be celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Final Fantasy VII with new items at SDCC. The company will be giving San Diego Comic-Con attendees a sneak peek at a couple of figures that they will be selling down the road at Booth #3829, as you'll get to see both of them as well as a special Art Museum Digital Card Plus. We have more info on all of the items below as they can be found throughout the event from July 21st-24th.

Final Fantasy VII Anniversary Art Museum Digital Card Plus

The collection features over 200 unique designs that can be collected physically and digitally, allowing fans the opportunity to enjoy their cards anywhere, anytime. Each card pack contains six physical trading cards randomly selected from all designs, and one exchange ticket that can be redeemed for any one digital card of choice on the Efinity network, which will require the ENJIN wallet app.

Final Fantasy VII Bring Arts Action Figure – Cloud Strife

The original designs of the beloved classic Final Fantasy VII are now joining the BRING ARTS Action Figure series, starting with the game's iconic protagonist, Cloud Strife. The high-quality figure features Cloud's signature hairstyle, shoulder armor, and SOLDIER uniform, all faithfully recreated in 3D to instill a sense of nostalgia for his look from the original title which was introduced in 1997. From Cloud's facial expression to the wrinkles and textures of his clothes, every inch of this figure has been meticulously detailed. The figure comes with a variety of interchangeable hands and Cloud's iconic weapon, the Buster Sword, which can be held in his hands or worn on his back. Each package contains one exchange ticket to redeem for a digital certificate of authenticity on the Efinity network, which will require the ENJIN wallet app.

Product Name: Final Fantasy VII Bring Arts Action Figure – Cloud Strife

Final Fantasy VII Bring Arts Action Figure – Cloud Strife SRP: $129.99

$129.99 Scheduled Release: November 2023

November 2023 Released from: Square Enix

Square Enix Product Specification: Figure size W 57 mm x D 27mm x H 152mm. 24 points of articulation.

Final Fantasy VII Bring Arts Action Figure – Cloud Strife Digital Plus Edition

This Square Enix Store exclusive product offers the same high quality action figure as the standard edition, plus a code to access a digital version of the collectible figure and one exchange ticket to redeem for a digital certificate of authenticity on the Efinity network, which will require the ENJIN wallet app. The digital version of the figure can be enjoyed on a dedicated website through PCs and smart phones.