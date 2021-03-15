Final Fantasy VII Remake Is Getting An Art Book In December

It's a long way off, but Square Enix revealed a new art book is coming in December for Final Fantasy VII Remake. The full name of the book is called Final Fantasy VII Remake: Material Ultimania, and will feature incredible artwork and visual references from the entire development cycle of the game. The book serves as a perfect reference guide for both new players and long-time fans of the game. The book will be in a larger format hardcover book, which will show off all the content in rich four-color art printed on heavy stock. Here's a little more info on the book from Square Enix.

Packed with art and visual reference materials used during development of the game, this deluxe, hardcover volume is a must-have for fans of hit video game Final Fantasy VII Remake. Final Fantasy VII Remake: Material Ultimania presents a comprehensive collection of production and CG art assets, including character models and illustrations, locations and backgrounds, accessories, weapons, enemies, and more, all accompanied by staff commentary. This volume also includes detailed costume references, cutscene storyboards, song liner notes from the sound staff, and Q & A interviews with the Japanese voice actors. At over 300 pages, this full-color, jacketed, hardcover book is a visual tribute to the stunning new rendition of one of the most beloved RPGs of all time.

Unfortunately, if you want the book, you'll be waiting for it for a while as the book won't be released until December 2021. December 7th, to be specific, as it is currently on pre-order for $40 before shipping and handling. It looks pretty awesome from a cover standpoint, but there's nothing out there showing what's inside, so it's a bit of a crapshoot right now if you want to pre-order.