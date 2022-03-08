Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Gives Tips On Season 2

Square Enix decided to give players a bit of a leg up in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier by giving tips for Season 2. The team has put together a bunch of notes on all the things currently happening in the game, which we have for you below, as they have decided to hand out tips on dealing with Bahamut, working the Dragoon style, Teleport Materia, and more. You can check out everything here as Season2 is live in the game right now.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier – Bahamut Boss

The King of Dragons himself, Bahamut, will circle the battlefield, delivering devastating aerial attacks like MegaFlare. After some time has progressed in the match, players can engage Bahamut in PvE battles once he descends from the sky. If players would like to engage Bahamut sooner, they can do so by shooting him from specific locations on the map, including specific points outside the Sector 5 Undercity, Corneo's Mansion, Support Pillar or the Sewer System. Given his strength, it is recommended players take on Bahamut as a team rather than going in solo.

Aerial Attacks

Divebomb: Dive attack from midair.

Megaflare: Powerful area-of-effect attack from midair.

Ground Attacks

Umbral Strikes: Fires two homing shots.

Umbral Inferno: Fires multiple homing shots.

Flare Breath: Short to mid-range fire attack.

Spin Attack: Frontal charge attack.

Tips:

Close range attacks other than Umbral Strikes and Umbral Inferno are difficult to evade. Avoid standing directly in front of Bahamut and keep your distance.

Watch the timing of his attacks and dodge to the left and right. Umbral Strikes and Umbral Inferno both fire homing shots, so pay attention to their course and dodge accordingly.

For Megaflare, look for the effect that indicates the attack radius and immediately move outside of the attack range.

Bahamut Summon

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier players who defeat Bahamut have a chance of obtaining a Bahamut summon materia, allowing players to use the materia in battle to summon the Dragon King. Defeating Bahamut grants a 100% chance for a single Bahamut materia to drop, so only the first person to pick it up can use it – so be quick on your feet to grab it. Unlike other summons like Ifrit and Shiva, players don't just passively summon Bahamut, but take over the dragon and control his abilities. Damage taken while in Bahamut form decreases Bahamut's HP, but not the candidate's HP. Bahamut's HP decreases as time passes. When his HP drops to 0, the summon effect will end.

Summon Controls

Tap the fire button to fire a single Umbral Inferno shot.

Hold the fire button to fire multiple homing Umbral Inferno shots.

Tap Ability 1 to use Spin Attack.

Tap Ability 2 to use Flare Breath.

Tap Ability 3 to use Divebomb.

Hold Style Ability to use Megaflare.

Dragoon

The Dragoon is a mobile attack style that allows players to bombard enemies from all sides with powerful, nimble attacks. Dragoons are focused on the offense and are proficient in airborne attacks. By changing up the combination of abilities and skills, you can adjust your playstyle to focus on melee combat, heavy attacks, aerial movement, and more.

Dragoon Abilities

Style Trait

"Sky Predator" – Jumping from high altitudes allows you to glide. Jump attacking from high altitudes will perform a divebomb attack.

Style Ability

"High Jump" – Grants you the ability to jump high and drift down slowly.

"Dragon's Favor" – When in effect, movement speed increases and an effect that absorbs MP, inflicts bleed damage, and recovers HP when you make a kill, is applied to your melee attacks for a short time.

Style Skill

"Aerial Wall" – Reduces damage taken from enemies at a lower elevation than you when you are midair.

"Wide Swing" – Increases melee attack range.

"Dragon's Ire" – Places a marker on the enemy who attacked you and any damage inflicted on the target reduces their MP.

Teleport Materia

Players can obtain the Teleport summon materia through chests on the battlefield, and can be activated anywhere that placeable/trap materia can be used. This materia allows players to open portals – one at a targeted location on the map, and another at the caster's feet – to instantly transport from one portal to the other. Players are able to use portals created by others, which opens up new strategic possibilities and opportunities.

Flame Thrower Weapon

A short range weapon that shoots out flames. It has a short range of about 5m, but when used well it can lead to quick kills.

Ideal in close combat

Infernal Cannon