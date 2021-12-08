Final Fantasy VII: The Last Soldier Launches New Holiday Event

Square Enix has launched a brand new event into Final Fantasy VII: The Last Soldier as players can experience the holidays. Starting today and running all the way until December 28th at 6pm PT, you'll be able to take part in a few new holiday actives in the game for a special celebration. Right now you can decorate your home screen with ornaments and enjoy festive decorations that have been added to numerous areas of the training field. Not to mention having the ability to earn special holiday skins, emotes, and banners through limited-time holiday challenges. That's about all there is to this one, we kinda wish there was more, but the game is so new they probably didn't want to overload it with a ton of new stuff after being out the gate for several weeks. You can read the full list of activities below as we wish you the best in claiming everything you can over the next three weeks.

The Holiday Event: Decorate trees located throughout the training field to earn "holiday boxes," which have a chance to contain ornaments that can be adorned on the home screen.

