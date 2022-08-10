Final Fantasy XI Online Releases August 2022 Update Today

The latest update to Final Fantasy XI Online is live today as Square Enix has given the game a few new additions for you to enjoy. The update brings with it the next chapter to the ongoing storyline of The Voracious Resurgence, a new battle and enemies, a special login campaign, a new Summer in-game event, and a new music track added to the game's soundtrack. We have the details of the update for you below from SE, as the complete patch notes can be found here.

In addition to today's Final Fantasy XI Online update, players can celebrate the summer in-game with both the Sunbreeze Festival and the Green Festival starting August 11. During these events, players can experience a vibrant summer festival after nightfall alongside lively music and amazing fireworks, as well as obtain the new morbol apron and other event rewards. The Voracious Resurgence – Chapter 9, Part 1 of the gripping storyline continues on the continent of Ulbuka as the claws of villainy have made their way to Adoulin.

– Chapter 9, Part 1 of the gripping storyline continues on the continent of Ulbuka as the claws of villainy have made their way to Adoulin. New Battle Content: "Sortie" – Players can participate in Sortie solo or in a group of up to six players to obtain upgrade materials for Empyrean gear, as well as Old Cases, which are appraisal items that will change into job-specific gear upon use.

– Players can participate in Sortie solo or in a group of up to six players to obtain upgrade materials for Empyrean gear, as well as Old Cases, which are appraisal items that will change into job-specific gear upon use. New Foes in Ambuscade – This month's Ambuscade battle update features Ramuh in Volume 1, and Morbols in Volume 2. Additionally, Exemplar points will no longer be gained or lost in Ambuscade.

– This month's Ambuscade battle update features Ramuh in Volume 1, and Morbols in Volume 2. Additionally, Exemplar points will no longer be gained or lost in Ambuscade. August 2022 Login Campaign – From August 10 at 8:00 a.m. to September 9 at 7:00 a.m. (PDT), players can receive various awards by logging in each day and collecting points which can be exchanged for in-game items. The debut of Sortie content also introduces a brand new musical track, titled "Goddesspeed," from the popular Final Fantasy XI music ensemble Nanaa Mihgo's, a music group comprised of violinist Machi Okabe, pianist Takuro Iga, and programmer Naoshi Mizuta.