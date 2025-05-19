Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy XI, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy XI Online

Final Fantasy XI Online Reveals 23rd Anniversary Plans

Another anniversary has come to Final Fantasy XI Online, as a numbers of new additions have been made for the 23rd Anniversary

Article Summary Celebrate Final Fantasy XI Online's 23rd Anniversary with new events and special rewards in May 2025.

Try the all-new Character Race Change paid service to customize your Vana'diel adventurer like never before.

Experience updates to Besieged, new Ambuscade foes, and the return of Vana'Bout for exclusive prizes.

Earn login points in the May 2025 campaign to trade for rare in-game items before June 2nd.

Square Enix dropped new details about the next update for Final Fantasy XI Online, as the game will celebrate its 23rd Anniversary with a few new activities. First off, they're offering players the chance to change the race of their character as part of a new paid service, just in case you'd like to change things around and get a fresh start on the game. They've also implemented new challenges in the Ambuscades, along with a slew of changes to special campaigns for the month of May. Players will also see the Return Home to Vana'diel Campaign, allowing everyone who has subscribed to both Play Online and also take part in the Final Fantasy XI services from the past free of charge through May 26 at 1:00 a.m. PT. You can read more details about all of this below.

Final Fantasy XI Online – 23rd Anniversary

Character Race Change Service – The perfect way to switch things up and go on exciting new adventures throughout Vana'diel. This new paid service allows players to change their character's race and appearance once, within 14 days from the date of purchase. More information on how to utilize the system is available online.

– The perfect way to switch things up and go on exciting new adventures throughout Vana'diel. This new paid service allows players to change their character's race and appearance once, within 14 days from the date of purchase. More information on how to utilize the system is available online. Return of Vana'Bout – Players can participate solo or with other adventurers from around the world to take on the large-scale "Vana'Bout" Records of Eminence objective and earn fabulous rewards.

– Players can participate solo or with other adventurers from around the world to take on the large-scale "Vana'Bout" Records of Eminence objective and earn fabulous rewards. Updates to Besieged – Level 11 Beastmen are coming to Besieged. A new Morale Gauge based on the actions of the Five Serpent Generals and the overall battle situation is being added. Stand alongside the powered-up Five Serpent Generals to defend Al Zahbi.

– Level 11 Beastmen are coming to Besieged. A new Morale Gauge based on the actions of the Five Serpent Generals and the overall battle situation is being added. Stand alongside the powered-up Five Serpent Generals to defend Al Zahbi. New Foes in Ambuscade – Orcs and flies return to Ambuscade.

– Orcs and flies return to Ambuscade. Login Campaign – The May 2025 Login Campaign runs through June 2 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific. Receive points and exchange them for in-game items. More information on the campaign items is available online.

