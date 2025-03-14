Posted in: Final Fantasy XIV, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: FFXIV, Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy XIV Reveals Patch 7.2 Arrives Later This Month

Patch 7.2: Seekers of Eternity is coming to Final Fantasy XIV later this month, bringing a new dungeon, quests, raids, and other additions

Square Enix held a new livestream earlier today for Final Fantasy XIV, in which they revealed more details about Patch 7.2: Seekers of Eternity. The video was led by Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida, who introduced players to the new content, which included a new main scenario, new quests, a new raid, updates to Player versus Player content, and other fun additions. They also confirmed a new collab with NovelKeys, as they showed off a new TKL gaming keyboard designed to work with the game's primary key commands. We have more details for you here as the patch arrives on March 25.

Final Fantasy XIV – Patch 7.2: Seekers of Eternity

New Main Scenario Quests

New Dungeon – The Underkeep

The Underkeep New Raid – The Arcadion: Cruiserweight Tier Savage Difficulty is set to launch on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, one week following the release of Patch 7.2

The Arcadion: Cruiserweight Tier New Trial – Recollection (Normal/Extreme)

Recollection (Normal/Extreme) New Cornservant Side Quest

New Unreal Trial – Hells' Kier (Unreal): Take on Suzaku, one of the Four Lords, at level 100

Hells' Kier (Unreal): Take on Suzaku, one of the Four Lords, at level 100 Duty Support Additions – Support for the Sunken Temple of Qarn will be added

Support for the Sunken Temple of Qarn will be added PvP Updates – The start of PvP Series 8, the addition of several new role actions for large-scale PvP encounters, existing action adjustments, and Frontline (Secure) returns with adjustments

Yoshida also showcased further details and gameplay for content released in Patch 7.21, scheduled to release on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, and Patch 7.25, scheduled to release on Tuesday, May 27, 2025:

Cosmic Exploration (7.21) – Collaborate with players from your World as you explore uncharted stars in this new activity designed for crafters and gatherers

Collaborate with players from your World as you explore uncharted stars in this new activity designed for crafters and gatherers New Field Operations (7.25) – Occult Crescent: In the treacherous waters of Shades' Triangle lies the Occult Crescent, an isle shrouded in mystery. Should you wish to unveil its secrets, you must explore the unmapped terrain and battle against the isle's inhabitants.

Occult Crescent: In the treacherous waters of Shades' Triangle lies the Occult Crescent, an isle shrouded in mystery. Should you wish to unveil its secrets, you must explore the unmapped terrain and battle against the isle's inhabitants. Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures (7.25)

NovelKeys Collab

Finally, a Final Fantasy XIV collaboration was announced with NovelKeys, an artisan keyboard company that focuses on creating quality keyboards and keyboard-associated products. The FFXIV Edition Classic TKL is a fully prebuilt, custom mechanical keyboard that's ready to go out of the box but is infinitely customizable with a myriad of included goodies. The FFXIV Edition Classic TKL includes gold Eorzean sublegends on the alphanumeric keys, 22 job icon keycaps, 5 adorable minion novelty keycaps, a 16-stack vulnerability up keycap, various job-colored modifier keys, and several extra FFXIV-themed keys.

