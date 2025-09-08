Posted in: Fire Pro Wrestling World, Games, Spike Chunsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Fire Pro Wrestling, Yoshihiro Takayama

Fire Pro Wrestling World Drops Yoshihiro Takayama Charity DLC Part 3

Fire Pro Wrestling World has released the Yoshihiro Takayama Charity DLC Part 3, continuing to aid in Takayama's recovery process

Article Summary Fire Pro Wrestling World launches Yoshihiro Takayama Charity DLC Part 3 to support his recovery.

All proceeds from the DLC go directly to TakayaMania, aiding Takayama and his rehabilitation efforts.

The DLC includes exclusive custom wrestling rings, new face parts, and unique Takayama hairstyle options.

Previous packs have raised nearly $100k since 2017, showing strong community support for Takayama.

Spike Chunsoft has released a new DLC pack this week for Fire Pro Wrestling World, as you can now get the Yoshihiro Takayama Charity DLC Part 3. As the name says, all of the proceeds taken from this DLC will go directly to supporting Yoshihiro Takayama as he continues to recover from an injury. The company released the first DLC pack back in 2017, after he was paralyzed from the neck down during a wrestling accident in the middle of a match on May 4, 2017. Since that time, the two DLC's out so far have raised nearly $100k to aid in his recovery. We have more details about everything you are able to get in the third pack below, as it's available now.

Fire Pro Wrestling World – Yoshihiro Takayama Charity DLC Part 3

Yoshihiro Takayama suffered a severe injury during a match in May 2017 and is currently undergoing intensive rehabilitation. Professional wrestling is the very foundation of Fire Pro Wrestling World. As the game's developer and publisher, we are taking this action to honor Mr. Takayama, who has long supported the wrestling world. With the cooperation of TakayaMania, we released Charity DLC Part 1 in December 2017, followed by Charity DLC Part 2 in January 2020. This is Part 3 of the Charity DLC series.

The items available include: Professional Wrestling Emperor custom ring, a TakayaMania Empire IV custom ring, new face parts, and two new hairstyle parts (blond and black ponytail). All of these will be sold as one set. All proceeds, excluding expenses, will be donated to TakayaMania, a foundation established to help support Mr. Takayama and his family.

Custom Rings

Custom Ring – PWE (Professional Wrestling Emperor)

Custom Ring – TakayaMania Empire IV

New Edit Parts

Wrestler Edit Parts – Face (Yoshihiro Takayama)

Wrestler Edit Parts – Hair (Yoshihiro Takayama, blond)

Wrestler Edit Parts – Hair (Yoshihiro Takayama, black ponytail)

