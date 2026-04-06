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Razer Introduces The New Pro Type Ergo Keyboard

Razer has introduced the Pro Type Ergo, a split-ergonomic layout keyboard designed to keep hands and arms in a more natural alignment and reduce strain during extended use.

Article Summary Razer unveils the Pro Type Ergo, a split ergonomic keyboard made for productivity and comfort.

Designed with a natural hand alignment, customizable tilt, and a plush wrist rest to reduce strain.

Features include five macro keys, a Command Dial, and dedicated shortcuts for powerful workflows.

Supports multi-device use via HyperSpeed Wireless, Bluetooth, and USB-C, lasting up to three months per charge.

Razer introduced a new keyboard this week that's less about gaming and more about productivity and comfort with the Pro Type Ergo. As you can see from its appearance, this was meant to frame the way your hands normally sit on a desk, with an arched spread to allow your fingers to work with greater productivity and less strain. It still has many of the company's modern keyboard improvements and can be used for gaming with RGB lighting and pre-programmed/mappable controls, just in a form you might find easier on the hands, wrists, fingers, and arms. We have more details and images from the company below as it's currently available online and at select locations for $190.

Type The Way You're Intended To With The Razer Pro Type Ergo

From Razer:

Pro Type Ergo is Razer's answer to a productivity market that has barely moved: a split-ergonomic layout keyboard that feels familiar from the first keystroke, cuts strain over time, and builds powerful workflow tools directly into the layout. For professionals who live on their keyboard, it is built to support comfortable, focused work all day, every day. The split ergonomic layout on Pro Type Ergo keeps hands and arms in a more natural alignment, minimizing sideways reach and helping reduce strain during extended use. The layout is tuned to feel familiar from day one, so users can adopt a split keyboard with relative ease.

A 10° base slope and five adjustable typing angles flat (0°), front tilt at 4° or 7°, and rear tilt at +4° or +7° allow fine-tuning across seated and standing setups. The built-in plush wrist rest provides forearm support and helps relieve pressure on the wrists throughout the day. To allow for greater productivity, dual "B" keys, dual space keys, and a center backspace lets both thumbs handle frequent actions more comfortably, reducing finger crossover and unnecessary reach. This is especially helpful for users who spend long hours writing, coding, or working across documents and spreadsheets.

To cut everyday friction, Pro Type Ergo integrates five dedicated macro keys, a dedicated mic-mute button, and the Razer Command Dial directly into the board. Out of the box, the keyboard comes pre-configured with functions for common workflows such as document navigation, media control, and app-specific shortcuts across popular productivity and creative tools. Users can get immediate benefits without extensive setup. For deeper customization, the macro keys and Command Dial can be tailored through Razer Synapse. The dial supports multiple default functions and can expand into dozens of custom actions, turning tasks like scrolling long pages, zooming, scrubbing timelines, or switching tools into simple, repeatable gestures that keep hands anchored on the keyboard.

With 5-way multi-device connectivity, Pro Type Ergo lets users move smoothly between desktops, laptops, and tablets using Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4 GHz), three Bluetooth profiles, or USB-C wired mode. This flexibility supports hybrid work where one keyboard must handle multiple devices and locations. A rechargeable battery delivers up to three months of typical office use on a single charge, cutting back on disposable batteries and keeping the keyboard ready for extended stretches of work. Finished in a clean, minimalist aesthetic, Pro Type Ergo fits naturally into professional setups. Chroma RGB backlighting adds per-zone illumination that aids visibility and orientation across changing lighting conditions, from bright offices to late-night sessions, while remaining subtle enough for business environments.

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