Posted in: Devsisters, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: android, CookieRun, CookieRun: OvenSmash, ios

CookieRun Launches New PvE Mobile Title CookieRun: OvenSmash

Smash everything in sight in the latest game fromt he CookieRun franchise as CookieRun: OvenSmash is available now on mobile

Article Summary CookieRun: OvenSmash is a new real-time PvP mobile action game from the CookieRun franchise.

Compete in fast-paced three-minute matches with unique role-based Cookies and powerful Spell Cards.

Battle across six distinct game modes set in the vibrant urban fantasy world of Platter City.

Customize your Cookie avatar, join factions, and strategize with friends for ultimate dominance.

In the middle of all the CookieRun news that was announced this week, Devsisters decided to also launch a new mobile title in the franchise with CookieRun: OvenSmash. This is a real-time PvP battle action game in which you'll make your cookie avatar and assemble into teams of Cookies, competing in fast three-minute matches across six different game modes. All characters will fight using role-based abilities and Spell Cards to change the tides of the fight throughout the new location of Platter City. Enjoy the trailer and details from the devs as the game is available now on iOS and Android.

Smash Everyone and Everything In Sight With CookieRun: OvenSmash

This real-time battle action reaches thrilling new heights. Welcome to the CookieRun: OvenSmash! Join the Cookies gathering in Platter City, watch as they clash in epic battles to make their wishes come true Step into an urban fantasy world of Cookies like nothing you've ever imagined! Fight with everything you've got to fulfill your wish! Battle it out in a stunning urban fantasy setting, all of Platter City becomes your battlefield as three powerful factions wage war for supremacy.

Your position is your strategy! Take on the role of Tanker, Dealer, or Supporter! Master unique combinations and synergies to rule the battlefield. Experience heart-pounding strategic battles where a single skill choice can completely turn the tide! A single card can flip the match in your favor. Transform into giants, summon sky-slicing dragons, and more with powerful spell cards. Split-second decisions control the battlefield and determine victory. Create your own winning strategies and dominate the competition!

Show off your style and stand out from the crowd. Going for cute? Slick? Completely one-of-a-kind? Dozens of looks and items let you create the perfect Cookie to match your vibe. Become the trendiest Cookie that everyone can't help but notice! Meet up with other Cookies in this special social hub. Form parties in the plaza and gear up for epic battles together, enjoy both intense combat and chill hangout time with friends, experience CookieRun: OvenSmash's unique blend of action and social play!

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