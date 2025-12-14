Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Firefighting Simulator Ignite, Weltenbauer

Firefighting Simulator Ignite Releases Parker's Story DLC

Firefighting Simulator Ignite dropped a new DLC this week, as you can play through the events of a former crew member in Parker's Story

Article Summary Parker's Story DLC launches for Firefighting Simulator Ignite, letting players lead a critical mission.

Relive pivotal events from Parker's past and face high-risk operations with unique narrative twists.

Experience authentic gear, real firefighting tactics, and cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5 fire physics.

Team up in solo or co-op multiplayer modes with full modding support for custom missions and gear.

Indie game publisher Astragon Entertainment and developer Weltenbauer released a new DLC this week for Firefighting Simulator Ignite, as players can take on Parker's Story. The shorthand to the DLC is you're reliving a story through the view of a past crew member on the squad, hence the name. If you want to play it, it'll run you $5, or its included in the Season Pass for the title. You can see mre in the trailer above.

Parker's Story

Parker is an experienced firefighter with the Oakridge City Fire Department who has so far supported players as an NPC crew member. This DLC looks back to the past when Parker himself takes command of a response team during a high-risk operation. What initially appears routine soon turns into a challenge that tests Parker's master plan, fueling growing tensions with his team.

Firefighting Simulator Ignite

Step into the boots of a U.S. firefighter and face high-stakes missions that require skill, strategy, and teamwork. From rescuing civilians to battling complex fire scenarios—such as electrical fires, grease fires, and explosive hazards—Firefighting Simulator Ignite delivers a thrilling and authentic experience. Teamwork is everything. Whether playing solo with AI-controlled teammates or teaming up in four-player cooperative multiplayer, you'll need to work together to contain the flames and save lives.

Ignite offers cutting-edge fire, smoke, and heat physics for an unparalleled level of realism. To effectively battle each blaze, players must strategically deploy the correct extinguishing agents and firefighting techniques. The game features officially licensed firefighting equipment from industry-leading brands such as HAIX, Fire-Dex, and STIHL, including fire hoses, saws, Halligan tools, axes, and protective gear. Additionally, players will command authentic Rosenbauer America fire trucks like the TP3 Pumper, Viper, 68' Roadrunner, and the brand-new RTX. For the first time, players can customize their firefighter's appearance, adding a personal touch to their experience.

Live the life of a firefighter : Take on the role of a U.S. firefighter and respond to emergencies.

: Take on the role of a U.S. firefighter and respond to emergencies. Intense firefighting action : Battle realistic fires in single-player or four-player co-op mode.

: Battle realistic fires in single-player or four-player co-op mode. Work together : Play with AI teammates or assemble a full squad of human players.

: Play with AI teammates or assemble a full squad of human players. Authentic gear : Utilize real-world firefighting tools and protective equipment from top industry brands, such as HAIX, Fire-Dex and STIHL.

: Utilize real-world firefighting tools and protective equipment from top industry brands, such as HAIX, Fire-Dex and STIHL. Quick Response : Operate licensed Rosenbauer America vehicles, such as the TP3 Pumper, Viper, 68' Roadrunner, and more.

: Operate licensed Rosenbauer America vehicles, such as the TP3 Pumper, Viper, 68' Roadrunner, and more. Career Mode : Choose from eight unique characters and outfit options.

: Choose from eight unique characters and outfit options. Fire Station Hub : Train, plan, and prepare for the next emergency mission.

: Train, plan, and prepare for the next emergency mission. Unreal Engine 5 physics : Experience true-to-life fire, heat, water, and smoke simulations.

: Experience true-to-life fire, heat, water, and smoke simulations. Modding support: Create and share custom missions via Mod.io for PC and consoles.

