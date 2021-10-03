Firegirl: Hack 'N Splash Rescue Will Be Released This December

Thunderful Publishing revealed that they will release Firegirl: Hack 'N Splash Rescue on PC and all three major consoles this December. Developed by indie company Dejima Games, this game has you playing as a young firefighter who will use her axe and hose to platform her way through buildings to put out fires and save people in randomly generated scenarios. We had a chance to check this game out at PAX West this year and it was one of the titles that really caught both our eye and was one of the more popular attractions of the event. If you'd like to see what it's like, you can try a free demo of it on Steam for Steam next Fest until October 7th. The full game will come out on December 14th, 2021.

Firegirl: Hack 'N Splash Rescue has you take on the role of a new female fire rescue officer breathing life into a rundown local fire station. Responding to procedurally generated blazes across the city, you are called into action to try and save all the civilians (and cats!) caught in the fires in a nail-baiting 3-minute time limit. Extra time can be earned by extinguishing dastardly pyro-monsters as you chop your way through obstacles and use your hose as an improvised jetpack to boost your jump and reach otherwise inaccessible places. Blending beautiful retro-inspired pixel art with 3D visuals that draw on the power of modern machines, Firegirl will take you on a thrilling trip across a diverse array of (burning) locations, including dense forests, lavish hotels, high-speed trains and multi-storey apartment blocks. You'll also get to hang out at the Firehouse between missions to upgrade equipment and hire new staff to better prepare yourself for the blazing challenges ahead. As if Firegirl hasn't already got enough on her hotplate, there's also the question of what's behind the spate of fires ravaging the city.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue – Release Date Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/0a0DrshyIKc)