Magic: The Gathering's New Secret Lair Announced For PulseCon 2021

Secret Lair, Wizards of the Coast's most major marketing shift in recent years for their premier trading card game Magic: The Gathering, has seen a ton of different iterations in the past couple of years. From tattoo styles to Phyrexian-language editions of the Praetors of New Phyrexia, Secret Lair products have run the gamut of what can be possible in this game's cosmetics. Hasbro, Wizards of the Coast's mother company, has recently announced that with the return of PulseCon in October of 2021, there will be a number of exclusive items for sale and among them, a new Secret Lair.

The new drop is called Secret Lair: Purrfection. The four cards in this Secret Lair release are as follows: Chain Lightning, Generous Gift, Heirloom Blade, and Kodama's Reach. The cards are lovingly illustrated by Japanese artist Ayako Ishiguro in a remarkably feline theme, such as what can be seen above, and in the cards shown below:

Hasbro's PulseCon 2021 event will be conducted between October 22nd and October 23rd this year. Magic: The Gathering will not be the only brand with exclusive items, either: Other brands such as G.I. Joe, Power Rangers, Marvel, Star Wars, and Transformers will also make a showing at the convention event.