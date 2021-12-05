Firegirl: Hack 'N Splash Rescue Will Come To PC Next Week

Thunderful Publishing revealed that they have a PC release date for Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue, as it will be coming out next week. One of the biggest highlights from PAX West 2021 for us, the game is a pixelated roguelite that will have you putting out fires as a woman firefighter joining the ranks. The game will be dropped onto PC first as it will come out on December 14th, however, there is a console version on the way that is slated to be released sometime in 2022. Until that day comes, you can check out the video below of the developers at Dejima Games walking you through the game.

Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue is a roguelite platformer where you take on the role of a young female fire rescue officer breathing new life into her rundown local fire station. Armed with your trusty axe and high-pressure fire hose that also doubles as a jetpack, respond to emergency calls that bring you to dangerous procedurally generated blazes across the city. When Firegirl arrives on the scene, she has 3 minutes to save all the civilians caught in the blaze! Extinguish fire monsters to buy more time in these tricky missions where you will feel the heat as you battle to get the job done. Uncover the truth of why these fires have engulfed the city, in a mystery that goes all the way to the top!

Between high-octane missions where you will be boosting your jumps with your hose, extinguishing dastardly pyro-monsters, and rescuing trapped civilians (and cats!), you can hang out at the Firehouse. Here, you can upgrade your equipment and hire new staff to make you more effective in tackling the challenging blazes to come. You'll need all the help you can get to survive in this fun, thrilling and tricky roguelite!