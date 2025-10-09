Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Naughty Cow, Suffocate

First-Person Horror Game Suffocate Announces Launch Date

Check out the official launch trailer for the first-person survival horror game Suffocate, as it will be released in a few weeks

Article Summary Suffocate, a first-person survival horror game set in Taiwan, launches on PC October 23, 2025.

Free demo now available on Steam, letting players try out Taiwanese-style psychological horror firsthand.

Experience a thriller steeped in family secrets, cults, and supernatural threats in a modern setting.

Features include parkour, puzzle-solving, stealth, professional voice acting, and five hours of gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Naughty Cow has revealed the official launch date for their latest game, Suffocate. First off, those looking to try out the game can do so right now, as they have launched a free demo on Steam. Not quite part of Steam Next Fest, but it might as well be, as it provides a small glimpse of what's to come. Meanwhile, the full version of the first-person survival horror game based on Taiwanese culture has been confirmed for a PC release on October 23, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here in the meantime!

Suffocate

Set in the present day, the plot revolves around family relationships, a mysterious cult, and the greed that permeates human nature. The game doesn't shy away from violence, gore, faith, and sex in this one-of-a-kind survival horror experience, Taiwanese style. Slowly uncover the horrifying truth and witness what happens when everything goes wrong for a happy family. As the story unfolds, engage in gripping feats of stealth, parkour, and puzzle-solving—not to mention your ability to conquer your deepest fears!

Players will experience conflicts that arise from different characters' perspectives, all while being chased by angry ghosts that seem…eerily familiar. Advance the plot by exploring, hiding, and solving puzzles, and experience a horror story centered around family relationships. The story takes place in modern Taiwan,about family relationships,politics and religion. How a family fall into darkness, the unbearable truth awaits. Explore, solve puzzles, and hide to advance the plot, and lift the veil of mystery on an eerie mansion. If you enjoy horror games, you won't want to miss this!

Tense, thrilling parkour chases as you flee from relentless angry ghosts.

Challenging puzzles that are closely integrated with the story.

A gripping plot full of suspense and horror, and a story that cuts to the heart of family relationships.

Fully voiced in vivid fashion by professional voice actors.

Authentic Taiwanese culture on full display in a never-before-seen Taiwanese-style survival horror game.

A full five hours of enthralling gameplay.

