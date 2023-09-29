Posted in: Funko Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: five nights at freddy's, Five Nights at Freddy’s FightLine

Five Nights At Freddy's FightLine Receives How-To-Play Video

Learn how to play the new Five Nights At Freddy's FightLine tabletop game from Funko Games before its released next week.

Funko Games released a new video this morning for their upcoming game, Five Nights At Freddy's FightLine, showing you exactly how to play it. If you haven't already seen this one, the game will take all of your favorite haunted animatronic characters, pluck them out of your nightmares, and put them on your kitchen table as you have them fight each other. The game is currently set up to be a GameStop Exclusive, with a launch date of this Sunday, October 1, 2023. But the people behind the game realized that it might be harder for players to pick up and learn how to play if it's super exclusive to one store. So in order to teach you how to play the game, they have compiled a two-minute video (which we have for you here) going over many of the basics of the game and how to get started.

"Grab a friend and go head-to-head in the ultimate custom fight! Team up with your favorite Five Nights At Freddy's characters, including fan favorites from across the entire franchise. Build a team that can take down your opponent, spend Faz Coins to use character powers, and be the first to score 7-point tickets! Each player needs one just Character Pack to play. With 16 possible characters and endless gameplay options, who will you get? Interesting Gameplay Features"

Series 1 features 20 character figures from the Five Nights at Freddy's universe. Collect them all!

Includes one of 16 characters only available in Character Packs! Who will you get?

Combine with the Premier Pack and other Character Packs for more figures, character powers, and new ways to build your team!

Mix and match any three characters to play! Find your favorite combinations to take down the competition!

Fast-paced, engaging gameplay gets you into the action right away!

